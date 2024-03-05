Khushi Kapoor Gives Fresh Ethnic Spin In Pink Floral Lehenga Set, Check Now!

The Bollywood star Khushi Kapoor is the sister of Janhvi Kapoor and the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Alongside her best friend Suhana Khan, she recently made her film debut in The Archies. But before her acting career took off, she was well-known for her impeccable style. She is well known for their audacious and cutting-edge fashion choices. The diva usually blends vintage and contemporary styles to produce unique looks. She usually dresses in stylish, comfy, modern, and trendy attire.

Khushi Kapoor’s Royal Appearance

The Archies actress looked enchanting in a pink and white floral Lehenga set and uploaded a beautiful picture series on Instagram. The actress appeared in a pink and white 3-D floral embellished off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline, blouse, high-waisted straight body-fitted flared hemline skirt paired with matching pink sheer dupatta. She fashioned her outfit with a middle-parted rolled-up wavy hairstyle. The diva applied nude shade makeup with nude matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a gold and diamond stone embellished choker, ear studs, silver bracelets, and rings and paired with a light pink potli bag.

