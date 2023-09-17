Khushi Kapoor Gives Trendy Gen-Z Fashion Goals In Crop Top, Trouser, And Jacket, See Photos

Khushi Kapoor is a social media sensation. She is all set to mark her debut with Archies in December 2023. Before garnering fame with her acting skills, she has been known for her exquisite taste in fashion. Her Instagram feed is a buffet of her Gen-Z-inspired fashion choices. And her new avatar is the newest in the collection.

Khushi Kapoor In Gen-Z Fashion Goals

If you are waiting for some fresh, trendy fashion goals, then Khushi Kapoor’s new look is perfect for you. The starkid rocks her casual style in comfort fits. She dons a black slip crop top paired with high-waist pants. With the multi-color pink jacket, she adds some color to make her appearance a modern-day mix-and-match glam. The comfort of three-piece co-ords gives her cool vibes.

How to Accessories The Casual In Trendy Style

Modern-day styles are more about comfort and minimalism. Keeping that in mind, Khushi Kapoor pairs her look with winged eyeliner to give her a beautiful look. The rosy cheeks and pink glossy lips complete her overall casual charm in the gen-z-inspired fashion.

Khushi Kapoor is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood with Archies on 7th December 2023. The actress enjoys huge fandom on her social media handle.

Did you like Khushi Kapoor’s gen-z-inspired fashion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.