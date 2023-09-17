Movies | Celebrities

Khushi Kapoor Gives Trendy Gen-Z Fashion Goals In Crop Top, Trouser, And Jacket, See Photos

Khushi Kapoor is a social media sensation. Today, the actress serves gen-z-inspired fashion goals in crop tops, trousers, and jackets. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Sep,2023 10:25:17
Khushi Kapoor Gives Trendy Gen-Z Fashion Goals In Crop Top, Trouser, And Jacket, See Photos 852404

Khushi Kapoor is a social media sensation. She is all set to mark her debut with Archies in December 2023. Before garnering fame with her acting skills, she has been known for her exquisite taste in fashion. Her Instagram feed is a buffet of her Gen-Z-inspired fashion choices. And her new avatar is the newest in the collection.

Khushi Kapoor In Gen-Z Fashion Goals

If you are waiting for some fresh, trendy fashion goals, then Khushi Kapoor’s new look is perfect for you. The starkid rocks her casual style in comfort fits. She dons a black slip crop top paired with high-waist pants. With the multi-color pink jacket, she adds some color to make her appearance a modern-day mix-and-match glam. The comfort of three-piece co-ords gives her cool vibes.

Khushi Kapoor Gives Trendy Gen-Z Fashion Goals In Crop Top, Trouser, And Jacket, See Photos 852401

Khushi Kapoor Gives Trendy Gen-Z Fashion Goals In Crop Top, Trouser, And Jacket, See Photos 852402

Khushi Kapoor Gives Trendy Gen-Z Fashion Goals In Crop Top, Trouser, And Jacket, See Photos 852403

How to Accessories The Casual In Trendy Style

Modern-day styles are more about comfort and minimalism. Keeping that in mind, Khushi Kapoor pairs her look with winged eyeliner to give her a beautiful look. The rosy cheeks and pink glossy lips complete her overall casual charm in the gen-z-inspired fashion.

Khushi Kapoor is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood with Archies on 7th December 2023. The actress enjoys huge fandom on her social media handle.

Did you like Khushi Kapoor’s gen-z-inspired fashion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Janhvi Kapoor Awaits Sister Khushi Kapoor's Debut Film 814967
Janhvi Kapoor Awaits Sister Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Use To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes 805342
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Used To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor’s Clothes
Unseen pictures of Khushi Kapoor from Atif Aslam’s concert in Dubai, check out 798803
Unseen pictures of Khushi Kapoor from Atif Aslam’s concert in Dubai, check out
In Pic: Janhvi Kapoor's 'homely' moment with sister Khushi Kapoor 793475
In Pic: Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘homely’ moment with sister Khushi Kapoor
2023: A Year of Fresh Faces in Bollywood - Khushi Kapoor To Shehnaaz Gill Meet the Debutants 760715
2023: A Year of Fresh Faces in Bollywood – Khushi Kapoor To Shehnaaz Gill Meet the Debutants
Malavika Mohanan and Khushi Kapoor's transparent, see-through outfit fashion game is wow 760466
Malavika Mohanan and Khushi Kapoor’s transparent, see-through outfit fashion game is wow

Latest Stories

[Photos] Mouni Roy’s sparkly cutout gown is perfect for your cocktail parties 852391
[Photos] Mouni Roy’s sparkly cutout gown is perfect for your cocktail parties
Ananya Panday decodes casual chic in blue halter neck top and white mini skirt 852274
Ananya Panday decodes casual chic in blue halter neck top and white mini skirt
Pool Baby Anita Hassanandani Dives Into Water With Her Son And Husband, Checkout Photos 852203
Pool Baby Anita Hassanandani Dives Into Water With Her Son And Husband, Checkout Photos
Shruti Haasan Embraces 'Gothic' Vibes In Stylish Black One-shoulder Gown With Sparkling Accessories 852423
Shruti Haasan Embraces ‘Gothic’ Vibes In Stylish Black One-shoulder Gown With Sparkling Accessories
In Photos: Avneet Kaur gets candid with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, looks bold in bodycon 852505
In Photos: Avneet Kaur gets candid with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, looks bold in bodycon
Watch: Tara Sutaria shows off her ‘4 am’ singing skills, Armaan Malik in love 852482
Watch: Tara Sutaria shows off her ‘4 am’ singing skills, Armaan Malik in love
Read Latest News