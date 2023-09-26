Khushi Kapoor poses In Purple Silk Saree And Gold Blouse With Diamond Choker Necklace [Photos]

The gorgeous starkid Khushi Kapoor, who has yet to debut in Bollywood, often keeps buzzing on the internet because of her exquisite taste and fashion and wardrobe collections. And this new traditional purple saree with gold blouse is just another one to add to the list.

Khushi Kapoor’s Traditional Look In Purple Saree

So adorable! The budding actress Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to mark her debut this year, is making fans go in awe with her ethnicity. Styled by the amazing duo Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar, Khushi embraces her traditional avatar in a purple saree embellished with gold work and beautiful broad gold borders. The basic gold blouse design complements her simplicity. Her alluring appearance is just wow!

How To Accessories The Traditional?

Khushi Kapoor makes her style basic, like in the old times. Her clean bun signifies simplicity. The black eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips add an extra dose of elegance. The diamond-thin choker necklace with the matching stud earrings gives her a sense of style. With the round bindi on her forehead, she completes her enchanting appearance.

From the shelves of Anita Dongre, Khushi Kapoor chooses the perfect six-yard saree for her traditional look. She kept us hooked on the series of photos, and we couldn’t do anything but praise her gorgeousness.

