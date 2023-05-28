Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan redefine romance in ‘Naseeb Se’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha, watch

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, the dynamic duo, delighted fans by unveiling the first track from their highly anticipated film, "Satyaprem Ki Katha," on Saturday. Titled "Naseeb Se," this mesmerizing song can only be described as the love anthem of the year.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, the dynamic duo, delighted fans by unveiling the first track from their highly anticipated film, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” on Saturday. Titled “Naseeb Se,” this mesmerizing song can only be described as the love anthem of the year. Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, “Naseeb Se” transports viewers to picturesque locations and rekindles their belief in love. The music video beautifully captures the enchanting chemistry between Satyaprem (portrayed by Kartik Aaryan) and Katha (played by Kiara Advani), showcasing their profound love for one another. With vocals by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra, this “musical romance” has already amassed over 2 million views on YouTube within a mere two hours.

Kartik Aaryan shares glimpses from new song Naseeb Se

Sharing the video, where we can see the two romancing each other. He wrote, “Adhoora tha main.. Ab Poora Hua Jabse tu Mera Ho gaya 🎶🤍#NaseebSe”

Check it out:

Kartik Aaryan’s BTS photos from Satyaprem Ki Katha

Earlier Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses from the movie, and wrote, “Sattu 🤍🥹 A special film and a special character comes to an end !! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions.

SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character and i hope you’ll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us 🤍”

He added, “Thanks to my super amazing director @sameervidwans for giving me such a role that i will always cherish and feel proud of Sajid Nadiadwala sir for putting so much belief in me and giving so much love and power to this film @shareenmantri you have given it your all from the first day till the end and thankful to you for thinking of me as Sattu. @kiaraaliaadvani thank you for being on another beautiful journey with me , had a blockbuster time with you yet again @karandontsharma thanx for penning down such a beautiful story and ofcourse sattu n katha Thank you @arora.kishor sir 😘 Thank you @wardakhannadiadwala @kamera002 u made this journey beautiful 🤗 Had so much fun and learnt so much from the talented @gajrajrao , Supriyapathak @anooradha_patel @randeria_siddharth @shikhatalsania @rajpalofficial ☺️ Can’t wait for you all to meet Sattu and his Katha…Just 34 Days more to go⏳️🤍#29thJune in Cinemas”