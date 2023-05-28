ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan redefine romance in ‘Naseeb Se’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha, watch

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, the dynamic duo, delighted fans by unveiling the first track from their highly anticipated film, "Satyaprem Ki Katha," on Saturday. Titled "Naseeb Se," this mesmerizing song can only be described as the love anthem of the year.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 09:54:09
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan redefine romance in ‘Naseeb Se’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha, watch

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan, the dynamic duo, delighted fans by unveiling the first track from their highly anticipated film, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” on Saturday. Titled “Naseeb Se,” this mesmerizing song can only be described as the love anthem of the year. Filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, “Naseeb Se” transports viewers to picturesque locations and rekindles their belief in love. The music video beautifully captures the enchanting chemistry between Satyaprem (portrayed by Kartik Aaryan) and Katha (played by Kiara Advani), showcasing their profound love for one another. With vocals by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra, this “musical romance” has already amassed over 2 million views on YouTube within a mere two hours.

Kartik Aaryan shares glimpses from new song Naseeb Se

Sharing the video, where we can see the two romancing each other. He wrote, “Adhoora tha main.. Ab Poora Hua Jabse tu Mera Ho gaya 🎶🤍#NaseebSe”

Check it out:

Kartik Aaryan’s BTS photos from Satyaprem Ki Katha

Earlier Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses from the movie, and wrote, “Sattu 🤍🥹 A special film and a special character comes to an end !! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions.
SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character and i hope you’ll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us 🤍”

He added, “Thanks to my super amazing director @sameervidwans for giving me such a role that i will always cherish and feel proud of Sajid Nadiadwala sir for putting so much belief in me and giving so much love and power to this film @shareenmantri you have given it your all from the first day till the end and thankful to you for thinking of me as Sattu. @kiaraaliaadvani thank you for being on another beautiful journey with me , had a blockbuster time with you yet again @karandontsharma thanx for penning down such a beautiful story and ofcourse sattu n katha Thank you @arora.kishor sir 😘 Thank you @wardakhannadiadwala @kamera002 u made this journey beautiful 🤗 Had so much fun and learnt so much from the talented @gajrajrao , Supriyapathak @anooradha_patel @randeria_siddharth @shikhatalsania @rajpalofficial ☺️ Can’t wait for you all to meet Sattu and his Katha…Just 34 Days more to go⏳️🤍#29thJune in Cinemas”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
From lip-lock moment to crackling chemistry: Watch Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani romance in 'Naseeb Se' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. OUT NOW!
From lip-lock moment to crackling chemistry: Watch Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani romance in 'Naseeb Se' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. OUT NOW!
The first soulful song 'Naseeb Se' from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is finally here to make you fall in love
The first soulful song 'Naseeb Se' from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is finally here to make you fall in love
After a long wait, here comes the teaser of the first song of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’: Naseeb Se
After a long wait, here comes the teaser of the first song of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’: Naseeb Se
Good News: Kartik Aaryan wraps up shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans excited
Good News: Kartik Aaryan wraps up shoot of Satyaprem Ki Katha, fans excited
Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps
Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps
No Kiara, Only Kartik In The Farewell Dance Number
No Kiara, Only Kartik In The Farewell Dance Number
Latest Stories
Nakuul Mehta pens heart-warming birthday wish for his father, read
Nakuul Mehta pens heart-warming birthday wish for his father, read
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya leave internet awe with pregnancy photoshoot
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya leave internet awe with pregnancy photoshoot
Diva Style: Ashi Singh sirens red as her signature, Avneet Kaur picks street casuals
Diva Style: Ashi Singh sirens red as her signature, Avneet Kaur picks street casuals
IIFA 2023: Siddharth Nigam’s OOTN is all casual and comfy
IIFA 2023: Siddharth Nigam’s OOTN is all casual and comfy
Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries
Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries
Nia Sharma’s casual barbiecore couture is all awe
Nia Sharma’s casual barbiecore couture is all awe
Read Latest News