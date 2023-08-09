ADVERTISEMENT
Kiara Advani Feels Proud Holding National Flag; Meets BSF Javans

Kiara Advani is a renowned actress in Bollywood. The diva today feels proud to hold the national flag in her hand and meet the respected BSF Javans

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023 10:15:47
Kiara Advani is one of the most appreciated and loved actresses with her acting chops and impeccable fashion sense. She is a heartthrob of millions, and today feels proud to hold a national flag in her hand. While holding a national flag in hand in front of an Indian soldier is a prestigious honor for anyone in the country, and Satyaprem Ki Katha actress got this amazing opportunity.

Kaira Advani’s Proud Moment

In the video, Kiara Advani can be seen holding a National Flag in her hand as she visits Wagah Border. She also learns to wave the prestigious flag. The bright smile on her face shows her proud moment. One of the Jawans taught her to hold the flag the right way. Kiara, with the national flag, looks beautiful. And the pride on her face is visible.

Kiara also posed with the BSF Jawans. She wore a simple yet gorgeous chikankari salwar with minimal makeup paired with jutis.

Wagah Border is situated in Amritsar, Punjab. It is 600 meters west of the border and lies on the historic Grand Trunk Road between Lahore and Amritsar. The border is 24 kilometers from Lahore and 32 kilometers from Amritsar. Every year Wagah ceremony takes place. Border Security Force ensures the safety around the borders.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

