Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, And Jacqueliene Fernandez Glam Up In Season's Trending Blouse Designs

In the world of traditional fashion, Bollywood beauties Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, and Jacqueliene Fernandez have captivated us with their impeccable ethnic collection. However, it’s not merely the saree or lehenga that has garnered attention but the blouse designs. And here are the season’s trending blouse designs the divas embrace themselves in.

Kiara Advani In Infinity Blouse Design

The infinity blouse design is open from the abdomen and has a covered neckline. This is the newest in the fashion and looks jaw-dropping. The darling Kiara is acing her look in the chikankari embroidered infinity blouse with the matching see-through saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. It’s a perfect glam to steal the show in simplicity.

Katrina Kaif In V-neckline Full Sleeves Blouse Design

The sensuousness of the deep v-neck and the elegance of full sleeves make this blouse design unique in fashion. Katrina Kaif graces her lehenga glam with the v-neckline embellished blouse design paired with a matching lehenga skirt and dupatta. Katrina looks nothing short of a queen with the complementing necklace set and makeup. Isn’t it a good choice for the wedding?

Jacqueliene Fernandez In Shrug Style Blouse Design

This new reviving vintage shrug style full sleeves blouse gives a classy look, just like Jacqueliene Fernandez embracing her ethnicity in a bold red saree with a sleeveless blouse design which she paired with a matching shrug, giving her unique and classy look. The accessories and makeup elevate the vibrant red charm with minimalism.

Whose blouse design did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.