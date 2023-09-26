Movies | Celebrities

Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, And Jacqueliene Fernandez Glam Up In Season's Trending Blouse Designs

Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, and Jacqueliene Fernandez are queens in the world of fashion. Recently, the divas glam in trending blouse design

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Sep,2023 01:05:31
26 Sep,2023

In the world of traditional fashion, Bollywood beauties Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, and Jacqueliene Fernandez have captivated us with their impeccable ethnic collection. However, it’s not merely the saree or lehenga that has garnered attention but the blouse designs. And here are the season’s trending blouse designs the divas embrace themselves in.

Kiara Advani In Infinity Blouse Design

The infinity blouse design is open from the abdomen and has a covered neckline. This is the newest in the fashion and looks jaw-dropping. The darling Kiara is acing her look in the chikankari embroidered infinity blouse with the matching see-through saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. It’s a perfect glam to steal the show in simplicity.

Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, And Jacqueliene Fernandez Glam Up In Season's Trending Blouse Designs 855351

Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, And Jacqueliene Fernandez Glam Up In Season's Trending Blouse Designs 855352

Katrina Kaif In V-neckline Full Sleeves Blouse Design

The sensuousness of the deep v-neck and the elegance of full sleeves make this blouse design unique in fashion. Katrina Kaif graces her lehenga glam with the v-neckline embellished blouse design paired with a matching lehenga skirt and dupatta. Katrina looks nothing short of a queen with the complementing necklace set and makeup. Isn’t it a good choice for the wedding?

Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, And Jacqueliene Fernandez Glam Up In Season's Trending Blouse Designs 855350

Jacqueliene Fernandez In Shrug Style Blouse Design

This new reviving vintage shrug style full sleeves blouse gives a classy look, just like Jacqueliene Fernandez embracing her ethnicity in a bold red saree with a sleeveless blouse design which she paired with a matching shrug, giving her unique and classy look. The accessories and makeup elevate the vibrant red charm with minimalism.

Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, And Jacqueliene Fernandez Glam Up In Season's Trending Blouse Designs 855353

Whose blouse design did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

