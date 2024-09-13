Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon Rocks Red Co-ord Set For Casual Outing

Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kriti Sanon are stunning actresses in the entertainment industry. The actresses are known for their impeccable fashion sense and ability to carry various looks with style and grace. Here’s how each of them might rock red co-ord sets for a casual outing:

Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon’s Red Co-ord Set Appearance-

Kiara Advani

The diva opted for a trendy red co-ord set featuring a strappy deep neckline crop top and a high-waisted ruched pleated pattern skirt. She chooses a set with modern details for added flair. Kiara could accessorize with statement ear studs and bracelets to complete the look. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted with soft, wavy, and glam makeup with black eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips, elevating her look.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh for a relaxed red co-ord set consisting of a red halter-neckline French with blazer style backless crop top and matching pants with black button. She chose a set in a breathable fabric for comfort during a casual outing. Rakul accessorizes with minimalistic jewelry like gold earrings, stacks of bracelets, and rings. She fashioned her look with a middle-parted low ponytail and heavy base makeup with smokey eyes and peach glossy lips, adding glamour to her outfit.

Kriti Sanon

The actress elevates the red co-ord set for a casual outing by opting for a tailored ensemble. She chose a structured sleeveless with gold charms sleeveless crop top paired with high-waisted matching in a matching shade of red. Kriti fashioned her look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle to add a touch of glamour. She accessorized with statement jewelry in gold ear studs, wrist cuffs, golden-heeled sandals, and makeup with peach gloss for a polished finish.

These actresses undoubtedly bring their unique interpretation to the red co-ord set trend, showcasing their style and personality during a casual outing. Whether Kiara Advani’s trendy chic, Rakul Preet Singh’s relaxed coolness, or Kriti Sanon’s sophisticated elegance, the actresses rock the red co-ord set with confidence and flair.