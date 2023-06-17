Kiara Advani Roped In For War 2 Alongside Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR

Kiara Advani has become a top choice among filmmakers due to her successful films at the box office amidst a time when everyone faces inadequate response. And now the diva has been roped in for War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the Yash Raj Film.

War 2 will be directed by the talented Ayan Mukerji, who gave a mythological superhero film Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva earlier. The spy thriller created by Aditya Chopra started the franchise with Tiger starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

While a source in Variety revealed, “Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe and see how Ayan and Aditya present her in ‘War 2.’ All the heroines of the spy universe have left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Now, it is Kiara’s turn and we all know she can make a huge impact on screen with ‘War 2.'”

The film will interest the audience; one can’t wait to witness the trio together in the thriller spy film by Yash Raj Banner.

What’s your reaction? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.