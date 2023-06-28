ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kiara Advani's 'adorable' red lehenga avatar is super cute

Kiara Advani is one of the prettiest and most admired divas in the country and we love her. Well, let's check out her latest post that speaks volumes of her excitement for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Jun,2023 09:48:25
Kiara Advani's 'adorable' red lehenga avatar is super cute

Kiara Advani is one of the most charming and adored actresses that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The damsel started her career many years back in the entertainment space. However, just like many other artistes ladies and gentlemen, she too had to wait for quite a long time in order to get the right opportunity to capitalise on her stardom. Over the years, Kiara Advani has grown tremendously as an artiste and well, that’s why, come what may, she’s in a brilliant space. Be it professionally by doing the best kind of movies or for her happy married life with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani has got it all working in her favour. She’s incredibly popular in today’s time and that’s why, anything that she brings to the table in terms of entertainment does wonders for her.

Kiara Advani shares a cute photo of herself ahead of the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha:

The ‘Kabir Singh’ diva is quite popular and a sensation on social media platforms and well, that’s why, whenever she shares new content, netizens love it. This time, Kiara Advani shared a gorgeous and droolworthy avatar of herself decked up in a classic, embroidered red lehenga with dandiya sticks in her hand and well, we are truly and incredibly proud of her for real. Want to check out and have a look? Here you go –

Kiara Advani's 'adorable' red lehenga avatar is super cute 820867

Well, what’s your take and opinion on this folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ received a great response from the censor board
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ received a great response from the censor board
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ received a great response from the censor board
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ received a great response from the censor board
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani open their hearts for audience
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani open their hearts for audience
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Arijit Singh recreates ‘Pasoori’ for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Arijit Singh recreates ‘Pasoori’ for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer
Now witness the famous ‘Pasoori Nu’ song recreated in the magical voice of none other than Arijit Singh in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’!
Now witness the famous ‘Pasoori Nu’ song recreated in the magical voice of none other than Arijit Singh in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’!
With Kartik Aaryan’s Film Around The Corner, Adipurush To Be Taken Off Theatres Completely
With Kartik Aaryan’s Film Around The Corner, Adipurush To Be Taken Off Theatres Completely
Latest Stories
Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani taupe printed saree in satin organza, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani taupe printed saree in satin organza, a visual delight
Uff Haye Garmi: Esha Gupta’s burning hot avatar in pics
Uff Haye Garmi: Esha Gupta’s burning hot avatar in pics
Watch: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are cutest pair in town, here’s proof
Watch: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are cutest pair in town, here’s proof
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here’s why
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here’s why
Watch: Avneet Kaur’s burning hot transformation ramp walk is killer
Watch: Avneet Kaur’s burning hot transformation ramp walk is killer
Anushka Sen is sweet like cinnamon, here’s proof
Anushka Sen is sweet like cinnamon, here’s proof
Read Latest News