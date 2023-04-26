Kiara Advani's Jaw-Dropping Looks In Hot Pink Hue

Here check out Kiara Advani's captivating looks in the hot pink hue

Kiara Advani is one of the most famous performing artists in the industry. Her skilful acting, dancing, and on-screen appearance made her the star she is today. Apart from her impressing the audience on the big screen, she has managed to rule the fashion world with her sizzling styles time and again. Kiara Advani looks stunning in almost every outfit. Let’s check out her charismatic looks in a hot pink hue.

1) Pink Blazer Outfit

Jug Jugg Jiyoo actress slayed her ‘what a babe’ look in a hot pink monotone look. She donned a pink blazer paired with short pants and matching stilettos. Gold long earrings, sleek hairstyle, and makeup elevated her look.

2) Satin Slit Gown

The beautiful Kiara Advani flaunted her picturesque figure in a hot pink cut-out and thigh-high slit gown. In addition, simple makeup, an open hairdo, transparent heels, and her smile rounded her look.

3) The Happy Pink Co-ord Set

Kiara Advani is always a sweet treat to watch. The actress looked girly in this ruffle crop top and skirt. Her bubbly face, funky glasses, and style can awaken anyone.

4) The Pink Ethnicity

The 30-year-old Kiara styled herself in a beautiful chikankari, stone embedded designer pink lehenga. Her long necklace, straight hairstyle, and basic makeup uplifted her appearance.

5) Shimmery Jumpsuit

The stunning Kiara Advani looked captivating in this backless shimmery hot pink jumpsuit. The dramatic eyes, wavy hairstyle, and glittery silver boots rounded her appearance.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.