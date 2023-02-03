Health comes first, no matter what! And to have a better health you definitely watch out what you are eating. Because whether you agree or not, the bitter truth is “you are what you eat!” and no amount of debate can really change that (health-wise). We know the debacle would prompt that we all would die anyway; but that doesn’t really gives us the pass to lie on junks. It’s crucial for you to have a good diet regimen.

Speaking of diet regimen, Breakfast is one of the most important meals from your day. Never skip it and keep it heavy. While there are plenty of options to try out on, we have the very beautiful lady from south Malavika Mohanan and her simple, refreshing breakfast regimen that she follows in her life. The actress is known to be a fitness freak and is extremely cautious about what she eats every day.

In an Instagram post, Malavika revealed about her breakfast regimen with her fans. She stated, “What I eat for breakfast when I’m eating healthy 🍃 -Vegetable juice(Usually a mix of 2-3 differently coloured vegetables/occasionally a fruit too. Here it’s beetroot, celery and apple 🍎 . I know it’s way healthier just to eat a fruit but I find these juices to be a quick vitamin drink when I’m having an extremely crazy day and don’t have too much time to eat too many things),”

The actress further added, she also loves to add in museli to her yoghurt. She is also obsessed with granola that is accompanied with rose and pistachio. She said, “I either eat it with yogurt for breakfast or snack on it in the evenings if I’m shooting in a place where there’s no healthy snack options available around,”

She added on that she also opts for egg white omelette that is clubbed a load of veggies. She said, “Egg white omelette with lots of veggies 🥗 Morning protein! (I hate eating vegetables 🤢 I only like potato, which really doesn’t serve the purpose of vegetable-eating for fibre & other minerals. So I try to mix it up as much as I can with other preparations like eggs or cutlets or curries so I don’t have to eat it in a salad form 🤓),”

Here take a look at the post-



Do you believe “you are what you eat.”? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com