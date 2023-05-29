ADVERTISEMENT
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's special 'tea party' details revealed

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are two individuals who know each other for quite a long time. The 'Bhediya' stars have got along really well with each other. Well, let's check out the latest fun moment that we get to see from their end on Instagram

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 May,2023 13:03:06
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are two of the finest and most admired actors and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them are loved and admired by many all over the country and we love it. Both of them worked together in Bhediya movie and well, unexpectedly itself, the movie became a huge success for real. Both Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan get along really well with each other and no wonder, come what may, anything and everything from their end goes viral and gets appreciated immensely by fans all over. The two of them worked in Bhediya and much to the surprise of many, the movie did very well in the box office.

Check out this cute and adorable post shared by Kriti Sanon on Instagram where Varun Dhawan has left an adorable and funny comment from his end:

Both Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan always engage in fun and adorable moments whenever they get to engage with each other. Well, this time, we got to see the same on Instagram, all thanks to Kriti Sanon’s gorgeous and droolworthy post. She is seen slaying with perfection in the colour black where she also simultaneously flaunts her eye makeup game with perfection. In the post, Varun Dhawan, who’s a very dear friend of Kriti Sanon too left an adorable and hilarious comment which speaks about an interesting stuff. Going by the comment that Varun Dhawan wrote on her post, it looks like both of them recently had a tea party together.

Well, do you want to check out and get more clarity on the same? Well, here you go –

