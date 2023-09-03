Kriti Sanon Gets Crowned As 'Woman Of The Year,' Pens Gratitude Note

Kriti Sanon is basking in glory with new achievements in her career. The actress recently appeared in an award show in a head-turning ivory glam. In the star-studded event, Kriti caught our attention with her divine-ness. She was decked in ivory, exuding her effortless charm and elegance in the traditional flair.

Styled by the amazing Sukriti Grover, Kriti donned a beautiful cutout embellished ivory saree from the shelves of Ritika Mirchandani. She paired the full-sleeved, bold-shoulder blouse with the stunning saree, enhancing her mesmerizing glam. With the stunning saree style, she flaunted her curves.

Kudos to Aasif Ahmed, Vani Gupta, and Heema Dattani, the makeup artist who worked hard to bring out the best look of Kriti Sanon. Also, great work by Tejas Nerurkar, who captured the beauty in the best shots. With the glamourous look in the ivory glam, the diva was crowned as ‘Woman Of The Year.’

Her caption also expressed that this year is turning out to be special for her. In the other post, Kriti Sanon shared pictures from her bed and shared that ‘Woman Of The Year’ is happy after a hectic day to be in pajamas; she has a lot of gratitude. She also thanked the news hub for this special honor.

What is your opinion on this? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section.