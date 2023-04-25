Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga

Check out how Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh are melting hearts like divas

Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh are two of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in the Indian entertainment industry at present. While Kriti Sanon is being loved and hailed as a stunning A-lister actress in the entertainment industry, Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, started her career many years back in South cinema and today, she’s simultaneously getting all the love and positive attention from B-Town as well. Both Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh are shining brightly like a diamonds in the entertainment space and well, so far, have plenty of reasons to be proud of their journey and how.

Check out the latest that’s currently happening at Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh’s end:

Whenever Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh share new and engaging photos, videos and Instagram reel content on their social media handle, it is simply a visual delight for fans in the true and genuine sense of the term. So, what do we currently get to see from their end? While Kriti Sanon is presently flaunting her stunning smokey-eye makeup look and how to sizzle in the same, Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand is making us drool with her stunning ethereal lehenga avatar and well, we are truly in awe for real. Want to check it out and admire them for the same? See below folks –

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh whereas Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Indian 2 alongside veteran Kamal Haasan. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com