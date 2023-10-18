Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon Redefines Elegance In White Saree With Statement Earrings

One of the talented actresses, Kriti Sanon, redefines elegance with her traditional glam in a white saree with statement hearings for a special occasion. Check out her photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Oct,2023 17:04:36
Kriti Sanon Redefines Elegance In White Saree With Statement Earrings 862457

The powerhouse of talents like dance, drama, and acting, Kriti Sanon has often won hearts with her performance on-screen. For her top-notch acting prowess, she has received several accolades; adding to the collection, Kriti recently won the country’s prestigious National Award for Best Actress for her role play in Mimi. To receive this honour, the actress opts for a white saree. Let’s check out her full look.

Kriti Sanon’s Elegance In White Saree

Redefining the meaning of elegance with her new traditional look, Kriti wears a beautiful white saree from India’s famous designer Manish Malhotra. She pairs the customised handloom saree to look beautiful. She pairs the white saree with gold prints and colourful pleated with the plain high-neck blouse with full sleeves.

Kriti Sanon Redefines Elegance In White Saree With Statement Earrings 862454

Kriti Sanon Redefines Elegance In White Saree With Statement Earrings 862456

But wait, there is more! Kriti Sanon gives her appearance a desi touch with her makeup and accessories. She opts for beautiful pink and gold statement stud earrings. The diamond bangles look beautiful on her hand, while the rings look royal.

The beautiful black eyes, rosy shine cheeks, mid-part sleek low bun adorned with gajra, pink lips, and her simplicity complete her overall appearance. The small green bindi adds charm to her desi-ness.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s elegance in white saree? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023: Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree and floral bun [Video] 862244
69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023: Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree and floral bun [Video]
Action-packed promo of Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Ganapath' is out now. 862235
Action-packed promo of Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Ganapath’ is out now.
Kriti Sanon Learned Riding Bike For the First Time For Ganapath! Excitement soaring up to catch the actress on the big screen 861150
Kriti Sanon Learned Riding Bike For the First Time For Ganapath! Excitement soaring up to catch the actress on the big screen
Tiger Shroff called his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon 'My national award heroine' as she appreciated the recently released Jai Ganesha song 860985
Tiger Shroff called his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon ‘My national award heroine’ as she appreciated the recently released Jai Ganesha song
Swap Your Gold Necklace And Jump To Diamond Like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, And Parineeti Chopra 860859
Swap Your Gold Necklace And Jump To Diamond Like Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, And Parineeti Chopra
Director Vikas Bahl, Reveals Challenging Shoot in Abandoned Town: Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman's Dedication Shines Despite Unfriendly Weather and Low Oxygen Levels 860847
Director Vikas Bahl, Reveals Challenging Shoot in Abandoned Town: Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman’s Dedication Shines Despite Unfriendly Weather and Low Oxygen Levels

Latest Stories

12th Fail releases the new youth anthem, #Restart… Song out now! 862466
12th Fail releases the new youth anthem, #Restart… Song out now!
Mouni Roy Exudes 'Queen' Vibes In Animal Printed Outfit, Take A Look 862374
Mouni Roy Exudes ‘Queen’ Vibes In Animal Printed Outfit, Take A Look
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha gets an offer to save Gungun 862442
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha gets an offer to save Gungun
Winning Moments - India Gaming Awards Season 2 862370
Winning Moments – India Gaming Awards Season 2
Glitz And Glamour At India Gaming Awards Season 2 862380
Glitz And Glamour At India Gaming Awards Season 2
Bigg Boss 17 Day 3: Relationship woes take centre stage in 'BIGG BOSS': Ankita-Vicky, Neil-Aishwarya, and Abhishek-Isha encounter love’s challenges 862423
Bigg Boss 17 Day 3: Relationship woes take centre stage in ‘BIGG BOSS’: Ankita-Vicky, Neil-Aishwarya, and Abhishek-Isha encounter love’s challenges
Read Latest News