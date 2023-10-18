Kriti Sanon Redefines Elegance In White Saree With Statement Earrings

The powerhouse of talents like dance, drama, and acting, Kriti Sanon has often won hearts with her performance on-screen. For her top-notch acting prowess, she has received several accolades; adding to the collection, Kriti recently won the country’s prestigious National Award for Best Actress for her role play in Mimi. To receive this honour, the actress opts for a white saree. Let’s check out her full look.

Kriti Sanon’s Elegance In White Saree

Redefining the meaning of elegance with her new traditional look, Kriti wears a beautiful white saree from India’s famous designer Manish Malhotra. She pairs the customised handloom saree to look beautiful. She pairs the white saree with gold prints and colourful pleated with the plain high-neck blouse with full sleeves.

But wait, there is more! Kriti Sanon gives her appearance a desi touch with her makeup and accessories. She opts for beautiful pink and gold statement stud earrings. The diamond bangles look beautiful on her hand, while the rings look royal.

The beautiful black eyes, rosy shine cheeks, mid-part sleek low bun adorned with gajra, pink lips, and her simplicity complete her overall appearance. The small green bindi adds charm to her desi-ness.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s elegance in white saree? Let us know in the comments box below.