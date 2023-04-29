Kriti Sanon sends a special message to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on birthday, calls her "one strong woman"

Kriti Sanon and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two individuals who have always had tremendous love and respect for each other. Both the actresses have grown immensely in the entertainment space courtesy of their hard work and efforts and well, that’s why, come what may, their fans and followers always love them wholeheartedly and how. While Kriti Sanon primarily got her share of success and fandom in B-Town before eventually after trying her luck in the South regional entertainment industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been one of the finest and most iconic actresses in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually becoming a Pan-India personality.

Just like always, when it comes to sharing special notes for her dear individuals and making them feel special and in the right way, Kriti Sanon is always at the forefront of things. Well, this time, Kriti Sanon is seen sharing a super cute and adorable message for her dear friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the happy occasion of her birthday and well, we fans simply can’t keep calm and how. Well, do you all want to check it out and get a better understanding of the same? See below folks –

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas whereas Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be working in Kushi movie alongside Vijay Deverakonda.