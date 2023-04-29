ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon sends a special message to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on birthday, calls her "one strong woman"

Check out what Kriti Sanon has to say to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 Apr,2023 08:48:49
Kriti Sanon sends a special message to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on birthday, calls her "one strong woman"

Kriti Sanon and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two individuals who have always had tremendous love and respect for each other. Both the actresses have grown immensely in the entertainment space courtesy of their hard work and efforts and well, that’s why, come what may, their fans and followers always love them wholeheartedly and how. While Kriti Sanon primarily got her share of success and fandom in B-Town before eventually after trying her luck in the South regional entertainment industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been one of the finest and most iconic actresses in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually becoming a Pan-India personality.

Check out what Kriti Sanon has to say to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday:

Just like always, when it comes to sharing special notes for her dear individuals and making them feel special and in the right way, Kriti Sanon is always at the forefront of things. Well, this time, Kriti Sanon is seen sharing a super cute and adorable message for her dear friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the happy occasion of her birthday and well, we fans simply can’t keep calm and how. Well, do you all want to check it out and get a better understanding of the same? See below folks –

Kriti Sanon sends a special message to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on birthday, calls her "one strong woman" 802439

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas whereas Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be working in Kushi movie alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Pooja Hegde burns hearts in cut-out shimmery dress, Kriti Sanon keeps it simple in airport fashion statement
Pooja Hegde burns hearts in cut-out shimmery dress, Kriti Sanon keeps it simple in airport fashion statement
From Mutton Curry to Chicken Dishes: Kriti Sanon reveals her culinary skills
From Mutton Curry to Chicken Dishes: Kriti Sanon reveals her culinary skills
When God Gives You Less Brain...: Kriti Sanon's ROFL response to "Why is Kartik Aaryan so cute?" question goes viral
When God Gives You Less Brain...: Kriti Sanon's ROFL response to "Why is Kartik Aaryan so cute?" question goes viral
Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon
Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon
"She is an asset to the school," says Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tenth Report Card
"She is an asset to the school," says Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tenth Report Card
Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga
Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga
Latest Stories
Hansika Motwani cooks special recipe for hubby Sohael Khaturiya, come check out
Hansika Motwani cooks special recipe for hubby Sohael Khaturiya, come check out
Nora Fatehi is the girl of your dreams, see sizzling photodump
Nora Fatehi is the girl of your dreams, see sizzling photodump
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s breakfast regime
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s breakfast regime
Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Vicky Kaushal's 'smiling assassin' swag
Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Vicky Kaushal's 'smiling assassin' swag
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta's stunning golden hair and sunkissed avatar is worthy of crushing
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta's stunning golden hair and sunkissed avatar is worthy of crushing
Bold Pics: Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta hit apex of sensuality quotient, check out
Bold Pics: Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta hit apex of sensuality quotient, check out
Read Latest News