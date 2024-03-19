Kriti Sanon VS Janhvi Kapoor: Who Rocks Retro Look In Red-and-white Floral Saree?

In the glamorous realm of fashion, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor are top names. Whether slaying their looks in sexy dresses or setting trends with their traditional glam, both of them have the sense and ability to transform a simple look into a head-turning glam. However, we found that both wore a similar floral saree, embracing a retro vibe. So, let’s take a look at who did it better.

Kriti Sanon’s Retro Look In Red-and-white Floral Saree

The charming Kriti embraced ethnicity in a beautiful white saree embellished with a round red floral print with a golden and red border, creating an alluring look. She pairs the retro saree with a simple red blouse with three-fourth sleeves. The golden choker necklace and golden bangles give her desi charm. Her hair, styled open in the mid-part, looks beautiful. The smokey black eyes, shiny cheeks, cherry red lips, and red bindi make her look like a typical Indian girl, and we loved her retro fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Retro Look In Red-and-white Floral Saree

Unlike Kriti, Janhvi wore a white saree with a sensuous blouse with a sleeveless pattern. The floral print is different from Kriti’s but looks absolutely beautiful. The simple border is the highlight of her look. Talking about her accessorizing, the Bawal actress opted for golden stud earrings rather than heavy jewelry that gives her a classy touch. With her hair half-secured, she gives retro vibes. The smokey eyes, red cheeks, and nude lips complement her look. She completes her look with a black bindi rather. With her simple style, she looked gorgeous.

Comparing the both, it is hard to take one name as both Kriti and Janhvi rocked this retro red and white saree, and we loved their way of styling the six-yard saree.

However, who did you find better? Please share your thoughts in the comments.