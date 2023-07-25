Kriti Sanon’s sisterly love with Nupur Sanon is mix of chaos n fun, see pics

Get ready to dive into the world of sisterly love and utter chaos as Kriti Sanon shares the most amusing and fun-filled moments with her beloved sister, Nupur Sanon! The actress took to her social media to give us a glimpse of their unforgettable adventures together. From missing flights to leaving phones behind in cabs, these two are truly the masters of creating unforgettable memories in the most chaotic yet laughter-filled ways!

Kriti’s pictures showcase the incredible bond shared between the sisters as they indulge in magical moments and pouts, spreading their infectious joy wherever they go. From dancing to impromptu street songs to butterfly-filled escapades, their journey in Vegas was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride!

Check out-

While Kriti and Nupur enjoyed their time in Vegas, the actress’s work in the film industry continues to shine brightly. Kriti Sanon has made her mark with an array of remarkable performances in various films, captivating audiences with her versatile acting skills and radiant presence. From her dynamic debut in “Heropanti” to the heartwarming portrayal in “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and the action-packed adventure of “Panipat,” Kriti’s filmography is a toast to her talent and dedication to her craft. She was last seen in the movie, Adipurush.

In the midst of her bustling career, Kriti Sanon cherishes these precious moments with her sister, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. As she continues to enthral audiences on the silver screen, Kriti’s playful escapades with Nupur remind us that even amidst the chaos of life, there’s always room for joy, love, and unforgettable moments with our loved ones!

