Nupur Sanon Books Entire Theatre to Watch ‘Materialists’, Shares Fun Video

Nupur Sanon has recently shared a funny video on social media, in which she is seen in a theater with a friend. In the video, Nupur looks at the camera and says jokingly, “I have booked the whole hall … and it is completely empty.” Now it is not clear whether she said this jokingly or really booked the whole hall, but her fans like this style of hers.

It can be seen in the video that only Nupur and her friend are present in the theatre and they have come to watch the film ‘Materialists’. No other audience is seen around, which makes the silence of the hall even more funny.

Nupur Sanon, who is the younger sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, has started her career with the music videos “Filhall” and “Filhaal 2: Mohabbat”. She has also acted in the web series Pop Kaun? and the film Tiger Nageswara Rao in 2023.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLHXid_oJwk/?igsh=MWlibXBvanFkeXVhOA==

Her next film Noorani Chehra, in which she plays the character of ‘Hiba’, which was supposed to be released in the year 2024. Her fans are very excited about this film too.

