Nupur Sanon gets all geared for her birthday, Mouni Roy can’t keep calm

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, is eagerly counting down the days to her birthday, and she recently shared her excitement on her social media handle. Through a series of endearing photos and videos, Nupur gave a glimpse into her pre-birthday celebrations. In the visuals, she looked absolutely delightful in an adorable brown floral midi dress, perfectly complemented by her wavy long hair styled in gentle curls and minimal makeup.

The pictures and videos capture Nupur’s joy against the backdrop of gorgeous city lights, as she spends her days in Dubai, creating a festive and celebratory atmosphere. Expressing her anticipation, Nupur took to her Instagram handle to share the moments, captioning the post with, “Sagittarius Baby ready for her birthday!! Almost here.” Her playful and excited demeanor shines through, reflecting the happiness she feels as her special day approaches.

Nupur’s fans and followers joined in the celebration virtually, showering her with love and birthday wishes. The charming snapshots not only showcase Nupur’s stylish outfit and radiant beauty but also capture the festive spirit surrounding her upcoming birthday. It’s a heartwarming glimpse into the actress’s personal moments as she gears up for the joyous occasion. Not just the fans but also Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy couldn’t keep the calm.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “Happy birthday in Advance Nupsiee!”

Mouni Roy wrote, “Awwie”

A third user wrote, “You are SOOO BEAUTIFUL GOOD SMILE”

A fourth user wrote, “Aana padega Dubai”