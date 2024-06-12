Kriti Sanon Wearing Flower Co-ord Set, Created And Designed By Mother Geeta Sanon And Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who is well-established with her skincare brand Hyphen, is now seeing her sister Nupur take a significant step into the business world. Nupur’s homegrown fashion label teams up with her mother, Geeta Sanon, making it a family affair. Kriti has shown her support for her sister and mother’s latest business venture as the star looks stunning in a flower co-ord set, which is created and designed by the two entrepreneurs. Check it out below!

Kriti Sanon’s Co-ord Outfit Photos-

Taking to her Instagram post, The Crew actress looks stunning in a pastel outfit, which consists of a blue with pink and green floral prints strappy, sweetheart neckline, knot-tied bralette with a high-waisted with see-through layers ankle-length, which is the perfect look for when you want to be glam. This outfit you will love to wear for the beach look. This outfit is from the Nobo fashion label and costs Rs. 17,100.

Kriti’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

For her look, the diva opts for a sleek, straight hairstyle with a middle-partition, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. Her makeup, focused on achieving a glowing skin effect, features glam pink eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted blushy cheeks, and matte lips. Her carefully chosen accessories, including a necklace, gold earrings, silver rings, and white stilettos, complete her look. Her striking poses and mesmerizing smile in the photoshoot are the cherry on top.

Geeta Sanon and Nupur Sanon’s collaboration with Kriti showcases their shared passion for fashion and design.

