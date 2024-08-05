Sister Goals: Kriti And Nupur Sanon Prove Twinning Is Winning With Their Beach Style

Kriti Sanon is a well-known actress in the Bollywood industry. She has established herself with skillful performances on screen. Kriti Sanon has a younger sister, Nupur Sanon, who is an actress and entrepreneur. The sisters share a strong bond, and their latest similar outfits are a testament to that. Check out Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon, which are twinning in matching Western beach attire.

Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon’s Twinning Look-

Kriti Sanon

Kriti makes heads turn in stunning beachwear. The actress stuns in a netted stone deep V-neck with red border half-sleeves midriff fitted flared mini dress, adding glamour to her beach look. She completed the ensemble with classy western earrings, a minimal necklace, and a bracelet. She styled her look with a sleek hairstyle, peach matte lips, and beige flip-flops while looking effortlessly stylish.

Nupur Sanon

Nupur’s beachwear features a matching western fit in a beige color with a blue lace border and a matching skater flared fit. Her look is accessorized with a delicate anklet and minimalist jewelry, silver earrings, and brown-shaded unique sunglasses, enhancing her laid-back, beach-ready vibe. The diva styles her look with minimal makeup, brown lips, and an open hairstyle. With Kriti’s style element, Nupur added beige flip-flops, solidifying their twinning goals.

Kriti and Nupur Sanon’s latest beach style perfectly shows how twinning can elevate your fashion game while celebrating the special bond between sisters.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.