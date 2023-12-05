Nupur Sanon’s Trendy Spin To Her Traditional Lehenga Is Steal Worthy

Nupur Sanon, the fashionista of Bollywood, loves to showcase her love for traditional outfits. The actress loves to embrace the beauty of traditional drapes, and this time, the actress gives her casual lehenga a trendy spin that screams attention and is a perfect choice this wedding season. Let’s have a look below.

Nupur Sanon’s Lehenga Look

Super gorgeous! Nupur Sanon knows how to mesmerize fans with her glam. The diva dons a beautiful dark blue lehenga from Tussah Siddishah. The plunging neckline blue blouse with a matching long skirt looks simple yet attractive. However, Nupur Sanon opts for a floral printed colorful jacket, giving her appearance a trendy spin. In this not-so-traditional glam, Nupur Sanon makes us fall for her beauty.

What adds to her beauty is Nupur’s open locks styled in soft waves. With the black kajal and eyeliner, she defines her beautiful eyes. The shiny cheeks and orange nude lips look enchanting. With the stunning pair of diamond and gold embellished earrings, she completes her appearance. Nupur Sanon was a blissful treat in the colorful, comforting style and made fall for gorgeousness.

Her charm in the indo-western outfit makes it a steal-worthy option for the wedding season. Throughout the photos, the actress embraces her ethnicity like a queen.

Do you, too, like Nupur Sanon’s traditional glam? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.