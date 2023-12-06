Nupur Sanon talks about unspoken ‘struggles’ during photo shoot, check out

Nupur Sanon, adorned in a stunning Blue Embroidered Brocade Sharara Suit priced at Rs 18,000, captivated onlookers with her enchanting beauty. The intricately designed outfit comprises a satin top, brocade with santoon inner bottom, and a net dupatta adorned with thread, stone, zari, and handwork embroidery.

The Bollywood sensation complemented the ethnic ensemble with her signature long wavy hair, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and striking red lips. Accentuating her look, Nupur adorned a pair of exquisite drop jhumkas, adding a touch of elegance to the ensemble. In a behind-the-scenes video shared on her social media handle, the diva showcased the glamour of her photoshoot and shed light on the unseen struggles behind the scenes.

In the video, amidst the glamour and glitz, Nupur Sanon brought a heartwarming element by featuring her adorable canine companion. The candid moments of her playing with her cute doggo added a delightful touch to the behind-the-scenes narrative, revealing the down-to-earth and charming side of the Bollywood star.

Check out video below-

Netizens Reactions

One wrote, “You are such a beautiful actress”

Another wrote, “Cuteness & Elegance in this Reel”

Nupur Sanon garnered attention in the music video “Filhaal,” a collaboration with the renowned singer B Praak and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The video is currently soaring on the popularity charts, capturing the audience’s admiration. Adding to the star power, the presence of popular Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk in the video further enhances its appeal. The musical collaboration has not only caught the audience’s ears but also captivated their eyes with the dynamic trio delivering a visually striking and melodious performance.