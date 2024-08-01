Which ‘Sanon’ Sister Rocks The Beach Look, Kriti Or Nupur?

Regarding beach fashion, the Sanon sisters, Kriti and Nupur, have set high standards with their stunning looks. Each has her unique style and flair, making it hard to decide who rocks the beach look better. Let’s dive into their beach fashion and see how each sister brings her charm to the seaside.

Kriti And Nupur Sanon’s Beach Look Photos-

Decoding Kriti Sanon Sultry Look In Blue Bralette And Skirt-

Kriti Sanon opts for a breezy, two-piece fit with a multi-color printed strappy, halter-neckline deep bralette. She pairs it with a high-waist ruched pleated slit skirt that provides comfort while looking effortlessly stylish. These pieces are perfect for beach outings, offering both mobility and a touch of glamour. She keeps her accessories minimal, choosing a delicate necklace, bracelets, and rings. Kriti’s beach makeup is always fresh and natural and features pink lips, enhancing her features without overpowering. She styles her hair in an open hairstyle, adding to the relaxed vibe of her look.

Decoding Nupur Sanon’s Glam Co-ord Set-

Nupur Sanon isn’t afraid to experiment with colors and fun patterns. The diva opts for a two-one-shoulder bralette and pairs it with a sheer gold gleaming sleeves jacket and a matching jacket. She loves to accessorize with statement pieces like stylish sunglasses. These add a playful touch to her beach ensemble. Nupur’s beach makeup often includes a pop of color, whether a pink lip shade makes her look glamorous and beach-ready. Nupur often styles her hair in a chic, half-tied, rest-open hairstyle to keep her look neat and trendy, perfect for the beach look.

Choosing between Kriti and Nupur Sanon for the best beach look is no easy task, as both sisters bring their unique charm to the seaside. Kriti Sanon is your style icon if you prefer an elegant and sophisticated beach look. If vibrant and playful beachwear is more your style, Nupur Sanon’s fashion choices will inspire you.