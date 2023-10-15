Movies | Celebrities

LFW 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora B-town divas bedazzle the runway

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Oct,2023 10:25:18
Credit: Instagram

Hold onto your front-row seats, fashion enthusiasts, because Lakme Fashion Week 2023 has hit the runway like a glittering meteor shower! It’s a star-studded soirée where our beloved B-town divas – the vivacious Parineeti Chopra, the ethereal Janhvi Kapoor, the ageless enchantress Malaika Arora, and an ensemble of more leading ladies, including Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Tara Sutaria – have come to play, leaving the fashion world dazzled and bedazzled in their wake. As the cameras flash and the catwalk sizzles, this event is a Bollywood blockbuster in the making, where style takes centre stage, and the runway itself can’t help but blush with envy. So, grab your shades and get ready for a front-row experience that’s more glamorous than a silver screen dream!

Lakme Fashion Week, the ultimate fashion fiesta right in the heart of vibrant Mumbai, is like the grandest masquerade ball for style aficionados. It’s a biannual extravaganza that takes fashion to a whole new level. With its fabulous runway shows, it’s where the trendsetters of the fashion world gather to show off their latest creations, leaving us all in awe. Beyond the glitz and glamour, it’s a colourful kaleidoscope of creativity, where designers, models, and fashion lovers come together to create a fashion-forward funhouse. Think of it as the place where style meets a dash of whimsy, and the runway itself becomes the stage for a spectacular fashion showdown.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Metallic Marvel

Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit wasn’t just an ensemble; it was a fashion statement. With a structured bustier shimmering like molten metal and a form-fitting skirt, she exuded allure and elegance. Her smoky eyes, flowing locks, and radiant makeup were the perfect finishing touches to her look, making her an absolute showstopper.

Athiya Shetty’s Edgy Elegance

Athiya Shetty embraced an unconventional twist in her black bustier and asymmetrical nude skirt. Metallic flat footwear and gold earrings added a unique touch to her appearance. But it was her wet hair look that really set her apart, giving her a distinct and edgy edge.

Dia Mirza’s Ivory Elegance

Dia Mirza opted for sophisticated style in an ivory co-ordinated set designed by Pankaj and Nidhi. Paired with a long embroidered jacket, she epitomized elegance and grace. Her ensemble spoke volumes about her refined taste in fashion, making her a timeless beauty at the event.

Parineeti Chopra’s Bridal Glamour

Parineeti Chopra radiated bridal elegance in a pearl white saree with intricate details and lavish embroidery. Incorporating sindoor and choora added a traditional touch to her appearance. Her backless blouse and sheer net cape created an ethereal aura, making her the epitome of bridal grace.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Lehenga Masterpiece

Rakul Preet Singh’s stunning Bhumika Sharma lehenga was a masterpiece of color and hand embroidery. The red halterneck top and matching flared skirt adorned with intricate silver floral hand embroidery showcased her impeccable style. With minimal accessories and a glamorous makeup look, she was a vision of elegance and sophistication.

Tara Sutaria’s Floral Fantasy

Tara Sutaria looked like a dream in her ensemble from Mahima Mahajan’s Fida collection. Her bralet-style blouse with a plunging V-neckline and the flared net skirt adorned with vibrant floral prints created a captivating floral fantasy. The matching dupatta completed her look with perfection, making her a vision of grace and style.

Malaika Arora’s Effortlessly Chic Quotient

Malaika Arora knows how to rock an effortlessly chic look like no other. Her strapless top, oversized flared trousers, and generously sized blazer elevated her fashion quotient to new heights. With golden accessories and edgy makeup, she proved once again that she effortlessly owns the runway.

