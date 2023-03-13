Actor Raquib Arshad is happy and elated to be part of the cast of the film Lohardaga which is the story of an unfortunate youth of Jharkhand by name Manu, who was lured and forced to surrender as a Naxalite. The film is directed by Lal Vijay Shahdeo and produced by Neha Shandilya. The film has Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Akhilendra Mishra and many more.

The film has already won accolades with its screening happening in Cannes in the year 2019, and has also won the Best Film Award at Jharkhand International Film Festival 2018. The film has theatrically released on 10 March 2023.

Says Raquib, “I play the role of Bhola in the film, who is from a poor family, and is looking for a job. He gets caught in a trap wherein an agent promises him a job in the police force and gets him trained to become a naxalite instead. There was a lot of scope to perform and I am happy about the result.”

“My scenes with Sanjay Mishra Sir were the best part for me in this film. I learned a lot by sharing screen space with him. He is a great performer. I used to watch him perform and this was a great experience,” he says.

Raquib plays the second lead in the film.

Raquib is happy that he got to be part of the cast of the film Lohardaga. He wishes to grab many such challenging opportunities.

Best of luck, Raquib!!