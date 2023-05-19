ADVERTISEMENT
LOL: Why is Tamannaah Bhatia shivering?

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in Switzerland to shoot a song sequence for Bholaa Shankar. However, now it looks like the cold is killing her, as we caught her shivering amid shooting

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 May,2023 06:55:55
Tamannaah Bhatia, a name that resonates with beauty, talent, and versatility, has firmly established herself as one of the leading actresses in the Indian film industry. With her heart stealing smile and captivating presence, she effortlessly captivates audiences across languages and genres. From her memorable performances in films like “Baahubali” and “Ayan” to her charismatic dance moves that leave audiences spellbound, Tamannaah’s on-screen presence is nothing short of magical.

She also made her mark in Bollywood with movies like Himmatwala, Plan A Plan B, Babli Bouncer and more in making. She is currently shooting for Bholaa Shankar.

Tamannaah Bhatia shivers in Switzerland

The actress is an avid social media user. She took to her Instagram stories to share a video straight from the surreal place. The actress was there to shoot for a song sequence for the movie Bholaa Shankar. The movie also features Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh too.

In the video, we can see heavy chilling winds blowing while that, Bhatia embraced herself with a thick blanket to keep her safe from the wind, however, despite the warmth, she can be seen shivering in the video.

Switzerland- the epitome of beauty

Switzerland, a land of enchantment nestled in the heart of Europe, beckons travelers with its breathtaking landscapes and captivating charm. Often referred to as a magical wonderland, this alpine paradise offers a spellbinding blend of snow-capped peaks, shimmering lakes, and picturesque villages straight out of a fairytale. From the majestic Swiss Alps, with their soaring mountains and pristine glaciers, to the tranquil beauty of Lake Geneva and the vibrant cityscapes of Zurich and Lucerne, Switzerland is a haven that ignites the imagination.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

