London Dairies: Shilpa Shetty Shares Adorable Moments In Nature With Her Kids

Shilpa Shetty had a great time with her family during the London vacation. Today the diva shared memories from her vacation with her kids. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 22:05:20
Shilpa Shetty is a renowned name in the entertainment business. The diva loves spending time with her family. She has a cute little daughter Samisha and a son Viaan. The actress took time off to enjoy her time with her family on a London vacation. Today the diva felt nostalgia and shared a throwback video from her vacations.

Shilpa Shetty’s Adorable Moment With Her Kids

In the shared reel, Shilpa Shetty is seen wearing classy casuals in a checkered shirt and denim with brown boots. She played near the water body feeding the ducks. Then she went to see deer in an open field and had a cozy time walking through. Their smiling face shows their fun together. Shilpa also made a collage photo in the video.

While her cute little baby calling the Bamboo stick Bambuuu or Bambu caught our attention. The diva shared the video with the caption, “Holidays end. Memories are forever
The joys of seeing ‘Bambuuuu’ aka Bambi stay with you for life.”

Shilpa Shetty enjoys huge fandom on his Instagram account and keeps his audience engaged with her through her regular updates, pictures, and videos. She knows how to pull attention toward her.

Did you enjoy Shilpa Shetty’s fun time with her kids? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

