ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Maamannan Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh drops vintage poster look

The much-awaited audio launch of "Maamannan" is all set to take place at Chennai's Nehru Stadium on June 1st. To add an extra layer of grandeur to the event, the audience will be treated to a mesmerizing live concert by none other than the legendary Oscar-winning music director, AR Rahman.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 10:34:52
Maamannan Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh drops vintage poster look

Ever since its announcement, the team behind the highly anticipated film “Maamannan” has been leaving no stone unturned in building anticipation among fans. They have been on a relentless mission, keeping enthusiasts hooked with thrilling updates about the project. Now, the crew of Mari Selvaraj’s ambitious directorial venture has made an official announcement that is sure to set hearts racing.

The much-awaited audio launch of “Maamannan” is all set to take place at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium on June 1st. To add an extra layer of grandeur to the event, the audience will be treated to a mesmerizing live concert by none other than the legendary Oscar-winning music director, AR Rahman. This announcement has sent waves of excitement through the film fraternity and fans alike, as they eagerly await this star-studded affair that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Keerthy Suresh shares poster

Owing to that, Keerthy Suresh, who plays as one of the leads, shared a poster announcing the same on her Instagram stories. The poster gives a vintage monochromatic sensation, especially given the black vintage car. The poster comes with all the other details about the project.

Check out below-

Maamannan Audio Launch: Keerthy Suresh drops vintage poster look 812092

“Maamannan” will mark Udhayanidhi Stalin’s last film

According to reports stated in The Indian Express, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who recently assumed the role of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in the Tamil Nadu government headed by his father and Chief Minister MK Stalin, has announced his retirement from acting. It is believed that his upcoming film, “Maamannan,” will mark his final appearance as an actor. Udhayanidhi expressed his intention to shift his focus entirely to politics following his new responsibilities in the government.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end?
What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end?
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful 'pink' obsession
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful 'pink' obsession
Keerthy Suresh drops glimpses from 'Maamannan'
Keerthy Suresh drops glimpses from 'Maamannan'
Sai Pallavi responds to birthday wishes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Keerthy Suresh, check out
Sai Pallavi responds to birthday wishes from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh and Keerthy Suresh, check out
Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot
Keerthy Suresh Looks Gorgeous In Green Gown, Shriya Saran Feels Hot
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV's Barsaatein
Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV's Barsaatein
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Aaliya meets Rhea on her wedding day
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Aaliya meets Rhea on her wedding day
A perfect combination of weight training and cardio is the best way to burn calories: Ankit Gulati
A perfect combination of weight training and cardio is the best way to burn calories: Ankit Gulati
Chidiakhana Review: A Genial Coming Of Age Saga
Chidiakhana Review: A Genial Coming Of Age Saga
What’s keeping Hansika Motwani thrilled and happy?
What’s keeping Hansika Motwani thrilled and happy?
Rakul Preet pens heartfelt birthday wish for R. Madhavan
Rakul Preet pens heartfelt birthday wish for R. Madhavan
Read Latest News