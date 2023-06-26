ADVERTISEMENT
Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut, here’s what he said

Alia Bhatt is all set for her grand Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot. Given that, father Mahesh Bhatt is all proud and happy for Alia’s big milestone, here’s what he said

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Jun,2023 20:00:19
Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt is poised to make her highly anticipated Hollywood debut with the upcoming film “Heart Of Stone.” The talented actress, known for her remarkable performances in the Indian film industry, will take on the challenging role of the lead antagonist, Keya Dhawan, in this star-studded venture.

Alia’s father and renowned filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt, couldn’t contain his pride and joy as he shared his excitement for his daughter’s remarkable milestone. With this significant leap into the world of Hollywood, Alia is set to captivate international audiences and showcase her versatile acting prowess on a global stage. As anticipation builds around this monumental project, fans and critics alike eagerly await the unveiling of Alia Bhatt’s mesmerizing performance in “Heart Of Stone” alongside the esteemed Gal Gadot.

Talking to ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt said, “To stand there without being pygmied by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don’t feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent.” as quoted by The Indian Express.

He added, I once remember asking her, ‘What is it that they (Hollywood) have that we don’t have? And her straight reply was ‘Money’. She said it with great humility.”

The movie is helmed by Tom Harper, it shall release on Netflix on August 11. Apart from Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt shall next be seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Ranveer Singh.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

