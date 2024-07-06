Mahira Khan Turns Masakali In Golden Anarkali Suit, See Photos!

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who works in the film and television industry. The actress also made a Bollywood debut in the crime thriller Raees as a lead actress with Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from acting skills, She is a fashion icon, whether wearing an ethnic and western, she knows how to slay in an outfit and her Instagram is proof. Today, Mahira Khan shared a picture series of herself wearing a traditional fit on Instagram. Take a look at the photos below!

Mahira Khan’s Anarkali Suit-

So beautiful! Mahira Khan has a knack for bringing out the best in her traditional fashion choices. This time, the beauty shows her love for anarkali suits in gold. The actress wore a long sheer fabric embellished with intricate designs and gold thread work around the bodice, followed by a long flared kurta with a backless tasseled attachment at her back shoulders. She paired her look with a sheer dupatta with a thin gold lace border.

Mahira Khan’s Accessories And Makeup-

The Pakistani actress Mahira elevates her look with the long gold and green stone embellished earrings. Mahira styles her in a middle-partition tight bun hairstyle that compliments her look. She accentuates her beautiful face with pastel pink matte eyes and highlighted cheeks. Mahira’s stunning peach glossy lips match her glam look, giving her a desi touch. Throughout the photos, Mahira Khan poses, flaunting her dazzling beauty and gorgeous back look in a stunning photoshoot.

