Kareena Kapoor Vs Mahira Khan: Who Rocks The Glamorous Manish Malhotra Sequin Saree Look?

Sequin sarees are taking the fashion world by storm with their perfect blend of traditional elegance and contemporary glamour. They are an ideal choice for weddings. As the craze for sequins increases, so does designers’ knowledge of how to redefine style with elegance. Kareena Kapoor and Mahira Khan wore glamorous sequin sarees from Manish Malhotra. Let’s take a look at who is rocking their style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Glamorous Sequin Saree Look

Earlier this year, Kareena graced her look in a glamorous black sequins-embellished saree. The square-shaped sequins shine bright, and the actress styles her saree with a plunging neckline and sleeveless blouse, defining her beautiful shoulders and collarbones. The actress styled her hair in a clean-girl hairdo. Her winged eyeliner, rosy pink cheeks, and nude pink lips complemented her appearance. The sparkling long diamond earrings elevated her appearance, making her look like a queen.

Mahira Khan’s Glamorous Sequin Saree Look

Taking the fashion bar high, Mahira graced her look in a glamorous red sequin saree. The huge H-shaped sequins create an intense impact. The shimmery sequins shine perfectly, giving the actress oh-so-breathtaking vibes. She opted for a low-neckline sleeveless blouse with a backless heart-shaped design. Her clean bun hairstyle, red cheeks, lips, and eyeliner rounded her appearance. The small stud earrings add sophistication.

Comparing Kareena and Mahira, we cannot take one name as both actresses kept their look glamorous in the shimmery sequins saree.