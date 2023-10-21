Pakistani artists Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and others to join hands with Indian films again [Reports]

Since the 2016 URI Attack, India has imposed a ban on Pakistani artists, including actors, actresses, singers, and musicians. However, a recent development emerged when a cine worker filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, urging Indian celebrities to avoid collaborating with Pakistani artists. The The court’s decision on this matter is now seen as a significant turning point.

In a notable decision, the Bombay High Court has permitted Pakistani artists like Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, among others, to work in Indian films and web series. This ruling is being hailed as a game-changer in the entertainment industry. According to Live Law, the court rejected the plea to prohibit Indian filmmakers from engaging with Pakistani artists, stating that “‘patriotism is in devotion to country, not enmity towards another.” as quoted by India TV.

The bench, consisting of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla, found the petition lacking in merit. They emphasized that the Indian government had taken a positive step in promoting international peace and security. Furthermore, the Bombay High Court expressed that this petition, with its requested actions, would hinder the promotion of cultural harmony, unity, and peace, and therefore, it holds no validity.

All about Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s work in Bollywood

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, both renowned Pakistani actors, made their mark in Bollywood with impressive performances in notable films. Fawad Khan gained recognition for his role in the film “Khoobsurat” (2014), where he showcased his acting prowess alongside Sonam Kapoor. Mahira Khan, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in “Raees” (2017), which garnered her considerable acclaim for her acting skills and on-screen presence.