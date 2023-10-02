Movies | News

Congratulations! Raees actress Mahira Khan and businessman Salim Khan are now married, Watch video

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, celebrated for her captivating portrayal in the hit drama series "Humsafar," has tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Oct,2023 19:00:30
Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, celebrated for her captivating portrayal in the hit drama series “Humsafar,” has tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. A video capturing the enchanting wedding ceremony has swiftly become a viral sensation across various social media platforms. Notably, Mahira Khan had previously shared the screen with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film “Raees.”

Dressed in a resplendent pastel lehenga adorned with an intricate veil, the 38-year-old Pakistani luminary gracefully approached her groom, as witnessed in the video. Salim Karim, the groom, extended a warm welcome in a striking ensemble, featuring a black achkan and a powder blue saafa.

This union unfolded as an intimate affair, set against the scenic backdrop of the Bhurban resort town. The manager of Mahira Khan, Anushay Talha Khan, enthusiastically confirmed this heartwarming news via her Instagram Stories, where she posted a video capturing the “Raees” star’s elegant walk down the aisle.

Salim Karim cut a dashing figure in his black sherwani complemented by a striking blue turban, while Mahira Khan radiated timeless beauty in her pastel lehenga, accentuated by a delicate, translucent veil.

About Raees

“Raees” is a 2017 Bollywood film that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, this crime-action thriller showcases the magnetic charisma of Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the titular character, Raees Alam, a bootlegger in the dry state of Gujarat. The film explores the journey of Raees from a small-time liquor smuggler to a powerful figure in the criminal underworld, all while navigating the complex dynamics of his personal and professional life. Mahira Khan, the talented Pakistani actress, starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan, adding to the film’s international appeal. “Raees” is renowned for its compelling storytelling, gripping performances, and memorable dialogues, making it a significant milestone in Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious career.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

