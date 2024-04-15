Arbaaz Khan releases statement; rubbishes rumors of ‘being totally fine’ after the gunfire incident

It has been over a day and a half but the gunfire incident that took place near Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment, Bandra still startles one and all. Ever since it happened on an early Sunday morning, there has been an array of reports that have suggested multiple things but only a few of them seem to have credibility more than others.

On the same note, there were reports that a few people, who were close to the Khan family went on to claim that they are totally fine and in fact, absolutely normal after the incident. The report also stated that Khan’s father, Salim Khan mentioned that they want to terrorize them and if we do get scared, it will feed into what they want.

However, finally, none other than actor-producer-director, Arbaaz Khan went on to release a statement that did not just give an update on the status of their family but also rubbished the aforementioned claims.

His statement read, “The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it’s all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously. No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support”

Regarding the update on the incident, one of the attackers was seemingly identified through CCTV footage and investigation is going on in full swing.