ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi

With their infectious smiles and infectious energy, Sara Ali Khan and Nora Fatehi prove that the world of Bollywood is not just about competition, but also about celebration and camaraderie. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jul,2023 06:55:58
Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi

Get ready to witness a major throwback moment that is breaking the internet! A video has surfaced, capturing a special meeting between the dynamic duo of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan and Nora Fatehi. Backstage at an event, the two leading ladies look absolutely stunning in their dazzling, embellished couture, exuding the perfect blend of glamour and fierceness. As the camera rolls, Sara and Nora can be seen embracing each other with love and warmth, sharing a heartfelt hug that showcases their genuine bond.

Sara and Nora get cosy together

The sight of these two powerhouses coming together is enough to send fans into a frenzy, as they bask in the beauty of this star-studded encounter. With their infectious smiles and infectious energy, Sara Ali Khan and Nora Fatehi prove that the world of Bollywood is not just about competition, but also about celebration and camaraderie. It’s a throwback moment that reminds us of the love and friendship that exists behind the glitz and glamour of the industry.

Check out video-

Reactions

One wrote, “We love women supporting women soo true”

Another wrote, “Nora is excellent in dancing skill..😍😍
Sara Ali Khan already killing acting…but see her confidence, she is advising Nora.. 😂😂😂
Funny this is..”

A third user wrote, “This is my girl…so supportive and good 🥰and people just make up irritating reasons to put her down..”

A fourth one added, “Both are having manlike features and lousy actresses”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Get the Nora Fatehi like radiant glow with these easy ‘highlighting’ tips
Get the Nora Fatehi like radiant glow with these easy ‘highlighting’ tips
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets a special gift, reaction gets caught on camera
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets a special gift, reaction gets caught on camera
Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger?
Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger?
Nora Fatehi burns internet with perfection, see super bold videos
Nora Fatehi burns internet with perfection, see super bold videos
Nora Fatehi releases ‘Sexy In My Dress’ track, internet goes bananas
Nora Fatehi releases ‘Sexy In My Dress’ track, internet goes bananas
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Latest Stories
Tara Sutaria’s blissful glow is winning hearts, come fall in love
Tara Sutaria’s blissful glow is winning hearts, come fall in love
Kareena Kapoor completes 23 glorious years in entertainment space, see latest pic
Kareena Kapoor completes 23 glorious years in entertainment space, see latest pic
Disha Patani’s irresistible glow is mesmerizing
Disha Patani’s irresistible glow is mesmerizing
Tamannaah Bhatia is cutest ‘late latif’ around, here’s proof
Tamannaah Bhatia is cutest ‘late latif’ around, here’s proof
Sidharth Malhotra is your weather expert, what’s cooking?
Sidharth Malhotra is your weather expert, what’s cooking?
Parth Samthaan is hustling big time, flaunts stunning chiseled physique like a pro
Parth Samthaan is hustling big time, flaunts stunning chiseled physique like a pro
Read Latest News