Major Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan had a special meeting with Nora Fatehi

Get ready to witness a major throwback moment that is breaking the internet! A video has surfaced, capturing a special meeting between the dynamic duo of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan and Nora Fatehi. Backstage at an event, the two leading ladies look absolutely stunning in their dazzling, embellished couture, exuding the perfect blend of glamour and fierceness. As the camera rolls, Sara and Nora can be seen embracing each other with love and warmth, sharing a heartfelt hug that showcases their genuine bond.

Sara and Nora get cosy together

The sight of these two powerhouses coming together is enough to send fans into a frenzy, as they bask in the beauty of this star-studded encounter. With their infectious smiles and infectious energy, Sara Ali Khan and Nora Fatehi prove that the world of Bollywood is not just about competition, but also about celebration and camaraderie. It’s a throwback moment that reminds us of the love and friendship that exists behind the glitz and glamour of the industry.

Reactions

One wrote, “We love women supporting women soo true”

Another wrote, “Nora is excellent in dancing skill..😍😍

Sara Ali Khan already killing acting…but see her confidence, she is advising Nora.. 😂😂😂

Funny this is..”

A third user wrote, “This is my girl…so supportive and good 🥰and people just make up irritating reasons to put her down..”

A fourth one added, “Both are having manlike features and lousy actresses”