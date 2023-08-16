ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Malavika Mohanan Adorns Her Hair With Flowers, Looks Mesmerizing

Malavika Mohanan is a heartthrob diva in the entertainment world. Today, the actress adorns her hair with flowers. Check out her gorgeous looks in the pictures.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 Aug,2023 19:30:07
Malavika Mohanan Adorns Her Hair With Flowers, Looks Mesmerizing 843318

Malavika Mohanan is back to get us all grooving over her gorgeousness with the latest Instagram dump. The South beauty never leaves a chance to make hearts flutter with her style and statement. However, today it’s not her ethnic or western look but her hairstyle, which is mesmerizing.

Malavika Mohanan’s Pretty Hair Adorns

In fashion, hairstyle plays an important role. It can make or destroy your overall look. A good hairstyle can elevate the charm of your simple drape, and so did Malavika Mohanan in her latest pictures. In the images, the diva can be seen wearing a casual slip dress.

The beauty styled her hair in a stylish braided hairstyle with flying flicks. She adorned the bun with beautiful pink and white flowers. But wait, there is more! Malavika Mohanan adds an extra dose of sophistication to her mesmerizing avatar with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and pink lips.

Malavika Mohanan Adorns Her Hair With Flowers, Looks Mesmerizing 843315

Malavika Mohanan Adorns Her Hair With Flowers, Looks Mesmerizing 843316

Malavika Mohanan Adorns Her Hair With Flowers, Looks Mesmerizing 843317

Throughout the pictures, the diva grabbed our attention with her magical look in the picture. Her beauty made hearts flutter. She aced her simplicity in the stylish hairstyle adorned with flowers. You can also steal this gorgeous hairstyle for your casual functions at home and slay your ethnicity. The diva is an inspiration for many and has always amazed her fans with her wardrobe choices.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s gorgeousness in her braided hairstyle with flowers? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Malavika Mohanan looks preppy in pink crop top and mini skirt 842338
In Pics: Malavika Mohanan looks preppy in pink crop top and mini skirt
Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords 840277
Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords
Malavika Mohanan Embraces Classic Ethnicity In Silk Saree; See Pics 834906
Malavika Mohanan Embraces Classic Ethnicity In Silk Saree; See Pics
Morocco Diaries: Malavika Mohanan strolls in chic Victorian red-white checkered top, see pics 832486
Morocco Diaries: Malavika Mohanan strolls in chic Victorian red-white checkered top, see pics
Malavika Mohanan takes the 'strong woman' fashion hat in denim-on-denim 832053
Malavika Mohanan takes the ‘strong woman’ fashion hat in denim-on-denim
Malavika Mohanan's birthday wish for dear friend Abhinav Singh is too cute 820387
Malavika Mohanan’s birthday wish for dear friend Abhinav Singh is too cute
Latest Stories
Devara: Jr NTR unveils Saif Ali Khan’s intense first-look poster, check out 843328
Devara: Jr NTR unveils Saif Ali Khan’s intense first-look poster, check out
WhatsApp introduces ‘Community Examples’ and ‘Animated Avatars’ to iOS Beta 843325
WhatsApp introduces ‘Community Examples’ and ‘Animated Avatars’ to iOS Beta
Saie Tamhankar Epitomises 'Indian Nari' In Beige Silk Saree; See Pics 843128
Saie Tamhankar Epitomises ‘Indian Nari’ In Beige Silk Saree; See Pics
Ayushmann and Ananya's Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in 'Naach' from 'Dream Girl 2' 843320
Ayushmann and Ananya’s Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in ‘Naach’ from ‘Dream Girl 2’
Watch: Hansika Motwani stuns with preppy moves in Aalana Vathikuchi from ‘Partner’ 843307
Watch: Hansika Motwani stuns with preppy moves in Aalana Vathikuchi from ‘Partner’
Here is the fan-made title song of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire 843303
Here is the fan-made title song of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire
Read Latest News