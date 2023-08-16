Malavika Mohanan Adorns Her Hair With Flowers, Looks Mesmerizing

Malavika Mohanan is back to get us all grooving over her gorgeousness with the latest Instagram dump. The South beauty never leaves a chance to make hearts flutter with her style and statement. However, today it’s not her ethnic or western look but her hairstyle, which is mesmerizing.

Malavika Mohanan’s Pretty Hair Adorns

In fashion, hairstyle plays an important role. It can make or destroy your overall look. A good hairstyle can elevate the charm of your simple drape, and so did Malavika Mohanan in her latest pictures. In the images, the diva can be seen wearing a casual slip dress.

The beauty styled her hair in a stylish braided hairstyle with flying flicks. She adorned the bun with beautiful pink and white flowers. But wait, there is more! Malavika Mohanan adds an extra dose of sophistication to her mesmerizing avatar with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and pink lips.

Throughout the pictures, the diva grabbed our attention with her magical look in the picture. Her beauty made hearts flutter. She aced her simplicity in the stylish hairstyle adorned with flowers. You can also steal this gorgeous hairstyle for your casual functions at home and slay your ethnicity. The diva is an inspiration for many and has always amazed her fans with her wardrobe choices.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s gorgeousness in her braided hairstyle with flowers? Please drop your thoughts in the comments box.