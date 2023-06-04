ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer

Get ready to have your fashion senses tingling with delight because Malavika Mohanan just dropped a bombshell in her sheer candy-orange outfit! The girl knows how to slay with her bold and fearless fashion choices.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jun,2023 07:30:32
Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer

How Malavika chose to style her outfit

With her mesmerizing kohled eyes that could make hearts skip a beat, and her sleek straight hair that could give Rapunzel a run for her money, Malavika turned heads wherever she went. And let’s not forget about her impeccable sense of accessorizing – she proved that sometimes less is more, letting the outfit do all the talking.

Glimpses from Morocco

But that’s not all! This globetrotting fashionista shared some breathtaking moments as she explored the vibrant Moroccan culture. And guess what? She even gave us a sneak peek of the tantalizingly sweet oranges that Morocco is famous for. With her undeniable style and a knack for capturing the essence of a place, Malavika Mohanan is like a fashion goddess sprinkling her magic wherever she goes. So, buckle up and get ready for a whirlwind of fashion inspiration because this diva is taking the world by storm, one stunning outfit at a time!

Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer 812581

Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer 812582

Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer 812583

Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer 812584

Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer 812585

Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer 812586

About Morocco

The cultural tapestry of Morocco is woven with a blend of Arab, Berber, and French influences, resulting in a unique and vibrant heritage. From the intricate mosaics and geometric patterns adorning the ancient architecture to the rhythmic beats of traditional music and the captivating artistry of storytelling, the country’s cultural richness is a testament to its enduring charm.

Morocco also offers a wealth of experiences for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts. From surfing along the Atlantic coastline to exploring hidden oases and trekking through picturesque valleys, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end?
What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end?
Malavika Mohanan's love for printed hues
Malavika Mohanan's love for printed hues
Malavika Mohanan is the dreamy damsel in gold saree, see pic
Malavika Mohanan is the dreamy damsel in gold saree, see pic
Why is Malavika Mohanan so happy?
Why is Malavika Mohanan so happy?
Malavika Mohanan raises heat with perfection in blue sweatshirt and shimmery skirt, come check out
Malavika Mohanan raises heat with perfection in blue sweatshirt and shimmery skirt, come check out
Inside Malavika Mohanan’s stick fighting training
Inside Malavika Mohanan’s stick fighting training
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh blooms like sun amidst the turquoise
Rakul Preet Singh blooms like sun amidst the turquoise
In Pic: Parineeti Chopra explores the ‘blue world’ with her guruji
In Pic: Parineeti Chopra explores the ‘blue world’ with her guruji
Kriti Sanon is all cuddles with her doggo ‘Disco’, see pic
Kriti Sanon is all cuddles with her doggo ‘Disco’, see pic
Disha Patani exudes radiance in black embellished corseted long gown
Disha Patani exudes radiance in black embellished corseted long gown
A sneak peek of Sara Ali Khan’s current mood
A sneak peek of Sara Ali Khan’s current mood
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
Read Latest News