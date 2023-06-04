Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer

How Malavika chose to style her outfit

With her mesmerizing kohled eyes that could make hearts skip a beat, and her sleek straight hair that could give Rapunzel a run for her money, Malavika turned heads wherever she went. And let’s not forget about her impeccable sense of accessorizing – she proved that sometimes less is more, letting the outfit do all the talking.

Glimpses from Morocco

But that’s not all! This globetrotting fashionista shared some breathtaking moments as she explored the vibrant Moroccan culture. And guess what? She even gave us a sneak peek of the tantalizingly sweet oranges that Morocco is famous for. With her undeniable style and a knack for capturing the essence of a place, Malavika Mohanan is like a fashion goddess sprinkling her magic wherever she goes. So, buckle up and get ready for a whirlwind of fashion inspiration because this diva is taking the world by storm, one stunning outfit at a time!

About Morocco

The cultural tapestry of Morocco is woven with a blend of Arab, Berber, and French influences, resulting in a unique and vibrant heritage. From the intricate mosaics and geometric patterns adorning the ancient architecture to the rhythmic beats of traditional music and the captivating artistry of storytelling, the country’s cultural richness is a testament to its enduring charm.

Morocco also offers a wealth of experiences for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts. From surfing along the Atlantic coastline to exploring hidden oases and trekking through picturesque valleys, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.