Malavika Mohanan explores Morocco’s heritage, see pics

The actress recently shared a series of stunning photos on her social media, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the country and we are in absolute love with the photodump, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 07:30:18
Malavika Mohanan is here to take you on a virtual tour of Morocco’s rich heritage. The actress recently shared a series of stunning photos on her social media, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the country. In her post, Malavika couldn’t help but express her awe, exclaiming, “Isn’t this place absolutely gorgeous?”

Malavika Mohanan’s photodump from Morocco

Each picture reveals the intricate craftsmanship found in every corner, turning Morocco into a living masterpiece. Adding a touch of uniqueness to her outfit, she dons a one-of-a-kind Uzbek trench coat that perfectly blends culture and fashion. As you scroll through her photos, allow yourself to be transported to the mesmerizing landscapes and exquisite architecture of Morocco. Let Malavika Mohanan be your guide to this enchanting destination, where every nook and cranny tells a story of art and beauty. Get ready to be inspired and experience the magic of Morocco through Malavika’s lens.

Sharing the photodump on her social media handle, the actress wrote, “Isn’t this place absolutely gorgeous? Every corner is so intricately crafted. Pure art ♥️

In the most lovely & one of a kind Uzbek trench custom made by @labelsouravdas ♥️”

Here take a look-

The country’s architectural wonders are a testament to its historical significance. From the intricate tilework of the iconic Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca to the stunning mosaics and towering minarets of the Koutoubia Mosque in Marrakech, Morocco’s buildings are a feast for the eyes. The medinas, with their labyrinthine streets and bustling souks, transport visitors back in time, where artisans skillfully craft traditional goods and vibrant spices scent the air.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

