ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Malavika Mohanan flexes her fitness routine, looks super sensuous in black bralette and joggers

Check out this stunning gym avatar of Malavika Mohanan that will genuinely inspire you for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
22 Apr,2023 10:55:10
Malavika Mohanan flexes her fitness routine, looks super sensuous in black bralette and joggers

Malavika Mohanan is one of the prettiest and most droolworthy beauties that we are currently blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. For the unversed, the beautiful damsel started her career many years back in Indian cinema in the South regional entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, she’s achieved quite a lot in her career and how. She’s worked with some of the best in the South regional entertainment industry already and well, that’s why, she’s considered to be a rage and a sensation for fans of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film lovers.

Check out this latest workout swag moment of Malavika Mohanan that will genuinely inspire you for real:

One of the most appreciated and remarkable qualities of Malavika Mohanan has to be the fact that come what may, she takes her fitness and workout game very seriously. Well, that’s exactly why, whatever happens and no matter how busy or occupied she is in her daily life, she always manages to take out time for her fitness and workout sessions. Well, this time, Malavika Mohanan is seen killing it in the gym with her latest gym avatar. She’s seen wearing a stylish black sports bralette and black yoga pants and well, the look will inspire you for your fitness diaries for real. See below folks –

Malavika Mohanan flexes her fitness routine, looks super sensuous in black bralette and joggers 799867

Malavika Mohanan flexes her fitness routine, looks super sensuous in black bralette and joggers 799868

Work Front:

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you all rate this look of Malavika Mohanan? On the work front, she will next be seen in Yudhra movie alongside Raghav Juyal and we are super excited. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Malavika Mohanan sets the oomph on fire with her swag walk, watch video
Malavika Mohanan sets the oomph on fire with her swag walk, watch video
Malavika Mohanan paints grace in pretty florals, see pics
Malavika Mohanan paints grace in pretty florals, see pics
Malavika Mohanan Exhibits Her Ultimate Fashion Appeal In This Satin Tail Gown
Malavika Mohanan Exhibits Her Ultimate Fashion Appeal In This Satin Tail Gown
Malavika Mohanan Exudes Elegance In A Dark Blue Organza Floral Embroidered Saree, See Pics
Malavika Mohanan Exudes Elegance In A Dark Blue Organza Floral Embroidered Saree, See Pics
Christy: Malavika Mohanan stabs hearts in deep-neck see-through saree, check out stunning avatar
Christy: Malavika Mohanan stabs hearts in deep-neck see-through saree, check out stunning avatar
Malavika Mohanan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Pink Checked Pattern Saree, See Pics
Malavika Mohanan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Pink Checked Pattern Saree, See Pics
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News