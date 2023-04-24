ADVERTISEMENT
Malavika Mohanan in black see-through transparent saree and oxidised jewellery, what a delight

Check out how Malavika Mohanan is giving her fans a sneak-peek into her stunning fashion diaries

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 Apr,2023 10:55:25
Malavika Mohanan is one of the most popular and droolworthy beauties that we have in the South regional entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, seeing the kind of swag that she’s put forward in her career till now, we are proud of her for all the good reasons. Malavika Mohanan is extremely talented and well, in her entire illustrious career till date, she’s certainly ticked all the boxes right like a pro. Be it with her work in the South regional entertainment industry or her work in Hindi movies, she’s managed to create impact everywhere and well, that’s certainly the hallmark of a talented performing artiste.

Check out how to dazzle in black from none other than beautiful Malavika Mohanan:

The best and most captivating fact about Malavika Mohanan is that come what may, Malavika Mohanan truly has the ability to rock and roll in any avatar of her choice. Be it winning hearts with her charm in western stylish outfits or doing her best in ethnic glamourous outfits, she’s a slayer in the true sense of the term. Well, this time, we are here to give you all fans a stunning sneak-peek into her fashion diaries. For all those ladies out there who want to learn how to kill it in a black see-through saree with oxidised jewellery, now is your turn. Check out below –

Malavika Mohanan in black see-through transparent saree and oxidised jewellery, what a delight 800482

Malavika Mohanan in black see-through transparent saree and oxidised jewellery, what a delight 800483

Malavika Mohanan in black see-through transparent saree and oxidised jewellery, what a delight 800484

Malavika Mohanan in black see-through transparent saree and oxidised jewellery, what a delight 800485

Malavika Mohanan in black see-through transparent saree and oxidised jewellery, what a delight 800486

Work Front:

Malavika Mohanan will next be seen in ‘Yudhra’ movie alongside Raghav Juyal and other actors and the movie will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

