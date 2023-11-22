Malavika Mohanan Is A Vision In Red Silk Saree With Gajra Hairstyle

Hold your seats, folks, because Malavika Mohanan is likely to make you swoon with her breathtaking glimpse into the six-yard saree elegance. Known to captivate hearts with her charm and exquisite fashion choices, the actress mesmerizes fans with her beauty in a red silk saree this time.

Malavika Mohanan’s Red Saree Look

So mesmerizing! Malavika Mohanan has the knack to pull every look to perfection, just like her new glam in the traditional silk saree. She wears a beautiful red silk saree from the wardrobe of the Sourav Das clothing brand. She pairs her six yards of elegance with the deep neckline matching blouse with three-fourth sleeves. The gold prints all over the saree look sparkling, giving her regal charm.

That’s not all! Inspired by the old style, Malavika adorns her appearance with gold hoop earrings. At the same time, her wavy, loose low bun decorated with red gajra gives her a mesmerizing appearance. While the dewy makeup with the red blush cheeks and blush red lips elevates her simplicity. At the same time, the red bindi completes her desi-ness.

Malavika Mohanan embraces her ethnicity throughout the photoshoot, making us fall for her beauty. The way she looks into the camera looks like she is staring at us. Undoubtedly, she is a vision in this traditional glam. Every picture speaks a different story, and her ‘aadaye’ is drool-worthy.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s beauty in red saree? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.