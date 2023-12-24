Malavika Mohanan is sensuality personified in red cutout dress, see photos

Malavika Mohanan just set the style bar on fire with her sheer red avatar! The Tollywood beauty, as seen on her Instagram, is rocking a stunning one-shoulder cutout red tribal dress that screams bold and beautiful. The dress is not just a garment; it’s a statement, and Malavika wears it with an effortless elegance that leaves us all in awe. The vibrant red hue, combined with the tribal-inspired cutout details, turns her into a fashion enchantress, and we’re here for every bit of it. With her long, luscious wavy locks cascading down and a dewy, sensuous makeover, Malavika proves that red isn’t just a colour; it’s an attitude.

If these photos don’t make you want to add a splash of red to your wardrobe, we don’t know what will! Malavika Mohanan has single-handedly made red the colour of the season, and we are absolutely living for it. So, next time you’re feeling a bit adventurous with your fashion choices, take a cue from Malavika, throw on a striking red ensemble, and let the world be your runway. After all, fashion is not just about what you wear; it’s about how you wear it, and this Bollywood diva has certainly nailed it in her sheer red avatar!

Malavika Mohanan’s work front

Malavika Mohanan made her debut in the film industry with the Malayalam movie ‘Pattam Pole.’ With subsequent roles in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi films, she gained widespread recognition, especially after her impactful performance in the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Peta.’ Following the success of ‘Peta,’ she further solidified her position in the industry by portraying the female lead in the blockbuster film ‘Master,’ alongside Tamil superstar Vijay. Presently, Malavika Chiyan is actively involved in the movie ‘Thangalan’ alongside Vikram. Excitingly, reports have surfaced indicating her selection as the leading lady in the upcoming film ‘Raja Deluxe,’ a collaborative venture between Prabhas and Maruti.