Malavika Mohanan is the dreamy damsel in gold saree, see pic

Malavika Mohanan stuns in a dreamy golden saree. She takes it to her Instagram to share the beautiful photoshoot picture in the traditional wear. Scroll below to check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 06:45:50
Malavika Mohanan, the epitome of ethereal beauty, exudes a mesmerizing aura with her dreamy fashion sense when it comes to traditional attire. With an innate ability to effortlessly carry off traditional wears, she leaves onlookers in awe with her captivating style choices. Malavika’s sartorial selections in ethnic ensembles are nothing short of intimidating, as she effortlessly combines timeless elegance with a modern twist. From resplendent sarees adorned with intricate detailing to regal lehengas that exude grandeur, her wardrobe is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration.

Each ensemble she dons showcases her impeccable taste, making her a formidable force in the world of traditional fashion. Malavika Mohanan’s ethereal presence in traditional wears is truly awe-inspiring, leaving a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts and setting the bar high for others to follow.

Malavika’s stunning look in golden saree

The picture that is sprawling all over the internet, we can see the actress in a stunning golden silk saree. She teamed it off with her long-curled hairdo. She completed the look with bold eyes, sleek eyebrows, nude pink lips and traditional vintage golden accessories.

Check it out-

Work Front

Malavika Mohanan has carved a niche for herself in the world of cinema with her impactful performances and strong screen presence. With her talent, dedication, and versatility, she has made a mark in the film industry.

Malavika made her acting debut with the Malayalam film “Pattam Pole” and subsequently ventured into other regional industries, including Tamil and Telugu cinema. She garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Tara in the highly acclaimed film “Beyond the Clouds,” directed by Majid Majidi. Her nuanced performance in the movie showcased her ability to delve into complex characters and leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Continuing her success, Malavika impressed the audience with her role in the Tamil film “Master,” where she shared the screen with Vijay. The film was a commercial success and further solidified her position as a talented actress.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

