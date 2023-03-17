Malavika Mohanan, the south actress has always been on the frontline with her fashion prep ups and amazing acting chops on the screen. She is an avid social media user, and has time and again wowed us with her preppy fashion updos on her gram. Owing to that, the diva has now shared a stunning, serene fashion photoshoot on her social media handle, where we could spot her all ravishing in a stylish designer dress.

In the pictures, that Malavika shared, we can see the beauty wearing a deep neck high-thigh slit floral gown dress. The outfit in blue featured beautiful imprints of floral and more all over. The diva rounded it off with gorgeous golden highlights that she rounded off with dewy smokey eyes, nude lips and highlighted cheeks. Posing with utmost grace in all the pictures, the actress wrote, “Pretty afternoons in pretty dresses” along with black love heart emoji.

Here take a look-

The pictures didn’t take long to go viral on the internet, leaving her fans all impressed for good. One wrote, “

Ma’am looking gorgeous” along with love eye emojis. Another wrote, “Nailed it” along with love eye emojis. However, the love didn’t end here. Malavika’s fashion has always created such hullaballoo on the internet. The way she keeps her fashion quotient on a high-end, it’s a given!

What are your thoughts on the above summer ready look by Malavika Mohanan? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.