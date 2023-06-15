ADVERTISEMENT
Malavika Mohanan sets internet ablaze in sheer backless ensemble

Malavika apart is her ability to effortlessly blend traditional elements with contemporary trends, creating a unique and captivating fashion statement. No wonder she is taking internet by storm in this stylish one

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 06:55:14
Malavika Mohanan sets internet ablaze in sheer backless ensemble

Malavika Mohanan, a rising star in the Indian film industry, is undoubtedly one such individual. Renowned not only for her exceptional acting skills but also for her impeccable fashion sense, Malavika has emerged as a true icon in the world of fashion.

What sets Malavika apart is her ability to effortlessly blend traditional elements with contemporary trends, creating a unique and captivating fashion statement. Whether she’s donning an exquisite saree or sporting a chic and edgy ensemble, she always manages to exude confidence and fearlessness with her choices.

Malavika’s fashion journey is marked by her willingness to explore new styles and experiment with bold and unconventional looks. Owing to that, the actress has now taken the internet by storm in her sheer ivory backless ensemble.

Malavika’s style in the bodycon

In the pictures the star shared on her social media handle, the actress can be seen all clad in the gorgeous ivory backless ivory outfit. She rounded it off with mid-parted sleek hairdo, with bold, dramatic smudgy eyes and nude lips. Sharing the set of pictures, the actress wrote, “seems to be the theme of the week”

Here take a look-

Malavika Mohanan sets internet ablaze in sheer backless ensemble 815752

Malavika Mohanan sets internet ablaze in sheer backless ensemble 815753

Malavika Mohanan sets internet ablaze in sheer backless ensemble 815754

Malavika Mohanan sets internet ablaze in sheer backless ensemble 815755

Malavika continues to make her mark in the film industry and captivates us with her acting prowess, we eagerly anticipate her next fashion choices, always prepared to be enthralled by her fearless and fabulous sense of style.

What are your views on the above stylish pictures by Malavika Mohanan? Let us know in the comments below

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

