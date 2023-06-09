ADVERTISEMENT
Malavika Mohanan's aesthetic desi vibes in Morocco is droolworthy

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jun,2023 07:45:28
Malavika Mohanan's aesthetic desi vibes in Morocco is droolworthy

Malavika Mohanan‘s recent sojourn to Morocco has left everyone drooling over her aesthetic desi vibes. The talented actress effortlessly blends Indian nuances with the exotic charm of Morocco, creating a mesmerizing visual treat. From her vibrant ethnic ensembles to her intricate jewelry choices, Malavika’s style exudes a captivating fusion of cultures.

Malavika styles like muse in Morocco

Every picture she shares from her Moroccan adventure is a feast for the eyes, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense and an eye for detail. With her unique ability to effortlessly infuse desi vibes into any setting, Malavika’s fashion choices leave us longing for more. Her droolworthy aesthetic in Morocco is a true testament to her versatility and the ability to make heads turn wherever she goes. Get ready to be transported into a world of beauty and cultural fusion as Malavika Mohanan radiates desi vibes in the enchanting land of Morocco.

Given that, her recent picture is giving us nothing but goals. In the picture, we can see Malavika wearing a sheer cutout sleeveless black bodycon dress. She teamed it off with her sleek straight hairdo. For makeup, she prepped it up with sleek eyebrows, kohled eyes and nude lips. The diva prepped it up with a pair of chic oxidised accessories and a banjara sling bag.

Check it out-

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Felt like my Indian accessories fit right into the lovely visual palette of Marrakech 💕
#MarrakchiLife
#SoMuchCactiEverywhere”

Malavika Mohanan's aesthetic desi vibes in Morocco is droolworthy 814105

Malavika Mohanan's aesthetic desi vibes in Morocco is droolworthy 814106

Malavika Mohanan's aesthetic desi vibes in Morocco is droolworthy 814107

Malavika Mohanan's aesthetic desi vibes in Morocco is droolworthy 814108

Malavika Mohanan's aesthetic desi vibes in Morocco is droolworthy 814109

Malavika Mohanan's aesthetic desi vibes in Morocco is droolworthy 814110

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

