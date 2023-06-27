Malavika Mohanan's birthday wish for dear friend Abhinav Singh is too cute

Malavika Mohanan recently melted hearts with her adorable birthday wish for her dear friend, Abhinav Singh. The actress shared a series of pictures, affectionately calling it a “photodump,” that showcased their beautiful bond. In her heartfelt caption, Malavika humorously compared Abhinav’s outer appearance to his inner self, playfully describing him as a lovable puppy with a mischievous side. She praised Abhinav for being the epitome of an ideal friend, always having her back and being there for her even during her toughest moments.

Malavika also highlighted their strong connection, emphasizing Abhinav’s uncanny ability to understand her thoughts just by observing the tiniest changes in her expressions. She further revealed Abhinav’s unwavering loyalty, stating that he would go to great lengths to help her, even if it meant crossing continents in the blink of an eye. However, Malavika playfully acknowledged that Abhinav could also be incredibly irritating and annoying on certain (okay, most) days. With this delightful tribute, she celebrated the entirety of their friendship—the best moments, the worst moments, and the moments that tested their patience.

Malavika’s post

Sharing the adorable photodump, Malavika wrote, “What @theitembomb looks like on the outside VS what he’s actually like on the inside 🐶🐾

The kind of friend that friendship dreams are made of. Someone whose always got your back, is sitting right by you through your worst days, who can read your mind just by a minute expression change, who will travel halfway across the world in a heartbeat if he knows you’re in trouble, but will also be the most irritating & annoying human you know on certain(most) days.

Here’s to the best, the worst & the annoying.

Happy Birthday @theitembomb ! I wish you nothing but happiness & love. Lots & lots of love”

Have a look-