Malavika Mohanan's love for printed hues

Malavika Mohanan took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures, showcasing her dreamy avatar in an exquisite antique clothing piece by the brand That Antique Piece.

Malavika Mohanan, the epitome of ethereal beauty, left everyone spellbound with her recent fashion choice. The talented actress took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures, showcasing her dreamy avatar in an exquisite antique clothing piece by the brand That Antique Piece.

Malavika Mohanan stuns in stylish yellow top

With her impeccable sense of style, Malavika effortlessly rocked the bomber look, setting new fashion goals. She flawlessly paired the sheer yellow corseted top with her denim jeans, striking the perfect balance between edgy and feminine. To add a touch of glamour, she adorned herself with a pair of chic drop gold earrings, elevating her ensemble to new heights. With her dewy eyes, nude lips, and cascading long hair left open, Malavika exuded a captivating charm that left her fans in awe. The diva’s fashion game remains on point as she continues to inspire and captivate with her sartorial choices. With every appearance, Malavika Mohanan proves that she is not just a talented actress but also a true fashion icon, leaving us eagerly awaiting her next mesmerizing look.

Work Front

Malavika’s career took off with her debut film, “Pattam Pole,” where she impressed both audiences and critics alike with her natural acting skills. Since then, she has consistently chosen diverse and challenging roles, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

In the blockbuster film “Beyond the Clouds,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Majid Majidi, Malavika delivered a compelling performance that garnered widespread recognition. She further showcased her talent in the highly acclaimed film “Master,” sharing the screen with renowned actor Vijay.